Predators Sign Brady Martin to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (August 20, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Brady Martin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Martin, 18 (3/16/07), became the Predators’ highest selection in over a decade when Nashville took him with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. He recorded a career-high 72 points (33g-39a), 72 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 57 games this season while serving as an alternate captain for the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward ranked second on the Greyhounds in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes and first in plus-minus rating. Martin then went on to record four points (2g-2a) in five postseason games. In his rookie OHL season in 2023-24, Martin tallied 28 points (10g-18a), 40 penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 52 contests.

Internationally, Martin, who was born in Elmira, Ont., has represented Canada at three competitions, debuting for his country at the 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, recording two goals and an assist in seven games. He also represented Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting four assists in five games en route to a gold medal, and at the 2025 World U-18 Championship, again winning the title while being named to the tournament’s All-Star Team.

