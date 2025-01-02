Predators Recall Wiesblatt, Stastney From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 2, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Ozzy Wiesblatt (WYZ-blat) and defenseman Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wiesblatt, 22 (3/9/02), is tied for fourth on Milwaukee in goals (7) and tied for fifth in points (14) through 27 games in 2024-25. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound forward is on a three-game point streak (2g-2a) at the AHL level and has three goals, two assists, a +2 rating and 13 shots on goal in his last five outings. This is Wiesblatt’s second campaign in the Nashville organization – after being loaned to Milwaukee from San Jose in March 2024, he recorded six points (1g-5a) in 16 appearances, and an additional nine points (2g-7a) in 15 playoff games, to help the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final. In 128 career games at the AHL level with Milwaukee and San Jose, he owns 49 points (19g-30a) and 130 penalty minutes.

Originally selected by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt was acquired by Nashville in a trade on June 22 and signed a two-year, two-way contract with the organization on Nov. 1. Prior to turning pro, Wiesblatt spent parts of five seasons with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders and helped guide his team to a league title in 2018-19. He tallied 179 points (58g-121a) in 195 career WHL games and served as an alternate captain for the Raiders during his final two seasons. Internationally, the Calgary, Alta., native represented Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning a silver medal.

Stastney, 24 (1/4/00), has three points (1g-2a) and a +2 rating in 10 appearances for the Admirals this season, including a two-assist performance on Saturday at Chicago. In 2023-24, he skated in 20 games for the Predators, tallying four points (2g-2a) and a +9 rating in 15:59 of average ice time. The 6-foot, 184-pound blueliner owns 28 games of NHL experience with Nashville after debuting on April 1, 2023 vs. St. Louis; he suited up in Games 1-3 of the Predators’ first-round series against the Canucks last season, his first career playoff appearances.

Originally selected by Nashville in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney has played in 112 career AHL games with Milwaukee, posting 36 points (11g-25a) and a +30 rating. He represented the Admirals at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic and has helped lead Milwaukee to the AHL’s Western Conference Final in back-to-back seasons. Prior to turning pro, Stastney posted 63 points (16g-47a) in 143 games for the University of Notre Dame from 2018-22 and earned multiple awards, including Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020-21 and a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. The Mequon, Wis., native represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship and took home a silver medal at the 2018 U-18 World Championship; he also spent two seasons skating for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program from 2016-18.

Join us at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 16 for Preds Golden Hall Induction Night presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza! This special night will see the franchise honor David Poile, Shea Weber and Pekka Rinne as they become officially inducted into the Preds Golden Hall’s inaugural class. Visit NashvillePredators.com for tickets and more information.