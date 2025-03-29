Preds Conclude Homestand With Loss to Golden Knights

The Nashville Predators fell to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-1, on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds fall to Vegas for the second time in a three-game season series that will conclude next month in Vegas.

“They’re a hard team to play against,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “They’re where they are for a reason. Space was at a premium. I thought we handled ourselves really well. Just having trouble, again, scoring. But I loved our effort. A lot of our young defensemen, I thought, played good games. We just had trouble generating inside, big chances, and saying that, we had our opportunities to score. We had a breakaway, a couple 2-on-1s, and just it's hard for us.”

Justus Annunen and Ryan O’Reilly were the playmakers of the night for Nashville.

The Predators goaltender made 26 saves, including a notable 2-on-1 attempt by Golden Knight winger Reilly Smith in the first period.

Before the opening period was out, Preds forward Colton Sissons left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return.

“He’s such a popular teammate, and he's kind of a heart and soul guy for our group, so I think everybody's a little shocked and not sure,” Brunette said. “So, hate to see that happen in our game, and hopefully he’s OK.”

After a scoreless first period, a power-play attempt was all that the Predators needed to get on the scoreboard. O’Reilly found the back of the net with Nick Blankenburg and Filip Forsberg tallying the assists.

On the play, Forsberg passed former Preds winger David Legwand for the second-most assists in franchise history with 357.

After a quick response to the Preds’ lead by Golden Knights Captain Jack Eichel, Nashville entered the final frame tied at one. Vegas converted on a power-play of their own in the third period as Smith tallied before Brett Howden added an empty-netter, resulting in a 3-1 final score.

From here, the Preds will prepare for a three-game trip that begins Monday in Philadelphia, and with just nine more outings to go in the regular season, Nashville will look to continue improving the rest of the way.

“I think for a lot of guys, including myself, these are meaningful games,” Blankenburg said. “You're still trying to solidify yourself in the NHL, and you're getting a lot of guys, including myself, getting really good opportunities, so just trying to make the most out of it… So, [it will] be good to get on the road and just try and get some points.”

“Right now, like [Blankenburg] said, just got to focus on improving and trying to get better,” Annunen said. “Just try to get some wins here, and feel good going down the stretch. It's tough, but I just have to focus on the next game and do our best and try to improve.”

Notes:

There was no further update on Colton Sissons’ status following the game.

Forward Jakub Vrana and defenseman Jordan Oesterle were healthy scratches for Nashville on Saturday.

The Predators will now head east to begin a three-game road trip which starts Monday night in Philadelphia.