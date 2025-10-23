Predators Recall Matthew Wood From Milwaukee (AHL)

Rookie Winger Has Appeared in Two Games for the Admirals This Season, Scoring His First Career Professional Goal on Oct. 18 vs. Texas

MatthewWoodAssignment1
By George Ahearn
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 23, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Matthew Wood from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wood, 20 (2/6/05) played in six games for the Predators in the 2024-25 season, making his NHL debut on April 6, 2025 vs. Montreal and recording an assist on April 14 vs. Utah. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound winger has appeared in two games for the Admirals this season, scoring his first career professional goal on Oct. 18 vs. Texas.

Originally selected by the Predators in the first round (15th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Wood is entering his first full professional campaign after signing his entry-level contract with the team in March 2025. Prior to turning pro, Wood recorded 101 points (44g-57a) in 109 games at the NCAA level, spending his first two seasons at the University of Connecticut before playing his junior campaign at the University of Minnesota. At the international level, Wood – who was born in Lethbridge, Alta., but grew up in Nanaimo, B.C. – represented Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded four points (2g-2a) in five games.

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Preds Official Podcast: If I Had a Nichol - Talking Prospects With Scott Nichol

GAME DAY: Canucks vs. Preds, October 23

Following Martin's Assignment, Trotz Talks Development, Future of Top Preds Prospect

Predators Assign Brady Martin to Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Ducks

GAME DAY: Ducks vs. Preds, October 21

Perbix, Who Prefers to Go Unnoticed, Still Noticeable for the Right Reasons With Preds

Preds Conclude Road Trip With Loss to Jets

GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, October 18

Five Games Into New Season, Preds Learning Lessons, Excited for What They're Building

Preds Fall to Canadiens in Overtime

Predators Assign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Official Podcast: The First Four

GAME DAY: Preds at Canadiens, October 16

Preds Score Four But Fall to Maple Leafs to Conclude Back-to-Back

Preds Set to Host Screening of Jordin Tootoo Documentary Nov. 22

GAME DAY: Preds at Maple Leafs, October 14

Marchessault, Saros Lead Preds to Victory Over Senators