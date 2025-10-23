Predators Recall Matthew Wood From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Oct. 23, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Matthew Wood from Milwaukee (AHL).

Wood, 20 (2/6/05) played in six games for the Predators in the 2024-25 season, making his NHL debut on April 6, 2025 vs. Montreal and recording an assist on April 14 vs. Utah. The 6-foot-4, 202-pound winger has appeared in two games for the Admirals this season, scoring his first career professional goal on Oct. 18 vs. Texas.

Originally selected by the Predators in the first round (15th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Wood is entering his first full professional campaign after signing his entry-level contract with the team in March 2025. Prior to turning pro, Wood recorded 101 points (44g-57a) in 109 games at the NCAA level, spending his first two seasons at the University of Connecticut before playing his junior campaign at the University of Minnesota. At the international level, Wood – who was born in Lethbridge, Alta., but grew up in Nanaimo, B.C. – represented Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship, where he recorded four points (2g-2a) in five games.

