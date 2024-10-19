Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (October 19, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL).

Del Gaizo, 24 (10/11/99), appeared in the Milwaukee Admirals’ first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, recording a +1 rating and five shots on goal. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on Nov. 4, 2023 at Edmonton and went on to skate in four more games for the Predators last season. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time. In 51 games with the Admirals last campaign, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner established AHL career highs in goals (8) and points (32) while adding 24 assists.

