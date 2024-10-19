Predators Recall Marc Del Gaizo From Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Recorded Three Points (0g-3a) in Nine NHL Games Last Season

GettyImages-2128813359
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (October 19, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee (AHL).

Del Gaizo, 24 (10/11/99), appeared in the Milwaukee Admirals’ first two games of the 2024-25 campaign, recording a +1 rating and five shots on goal. He made his NHL debut with Nashville on Nov. 4, 2023 at Edmonton and went on to skate in four more games for the Predators last season. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time. In 51 games with the Admirals last campaign, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner established AHL career highs in goals (8) and points (32) while adding 24 assists.

Single-game tickets for all Predators 2024-25 home games at Bridgestone Arena, are now available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter Season Tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the newly released Preds Mix Plan that allows you to choose six-or-more games, score $10 of GNASH cash per seat and much more. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2024-25 season, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving Preds ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

GAME DAY: Red Wings vs. Preds, October 19

Improved Effort Not Enough as Preds Fall to Oilers

Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Celebrate Champ of the Game Five-Year Anniversary

Champ of the Game Five Year Anniversary: A Night to Remember 

GAME DAY: Oilers vs. Preds, October 17

POP 242: The Skjei Show! Preds Defenseman Brady Skjei Joins the POP

Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Alumni Clay Shoot Presented by Tennessee Wildlife Federation on Oct. 23 

Preds Look to Regain Urgency After Loss to Kraken

Behind the Design: Celebrating Latin American Music and Culture through Hispanic Music Heritage Night Jersey Design

GAME DAY: Kraken vs. Preds, October 15

Nashville Predators to Host Hispanic Music Heritage Night Presented by Ponce Law on Oct. 15

Preds Partnership With El Jefe Radio Continues to Grow Fanbase

Predators Drop Game in Detroit

GAME DAY: Preds at Red Wings, October 12

Stamkos Settling In, Optimistic About Future With Preds

POP 241: Opening Night Recap

Predators Reassign Matt Murray to Milwaukee (AHL) 

Late Comeback Not Enough as Preds Fall to Stars in Season Opener