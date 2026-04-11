Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 11, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL).

Gravel, 34 (3/6/92), has played in an AHL career-high 65 games for the Admirals this season, posting 11 points (2g-9a) and 41 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has skated in 138 career NHL games with the Kings, Oilers, Maple Leafs and Predators since making his league debut in 2015-16, recording 15 points (1g-14a); his last NHL action came in 2024-25, when he suited up in six games for Nashville. Additionally, he has appeared in 511 career AHL games with Manchester, Ontario, Bakersfield, Toronto, Stockton and Milwaukee, tallying 128 points (31g-97a).

He has served as Milwaukee’s captain for each of the last three seasons.

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