Predators Recall Jordan Oesterle From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 6, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle from Milwaukee (AHL).

Oesterle, 33 (6/25/92), has played in 65 games for the Admirals this season, posting career highs in points (46), goals (14) and assists (32), including three power play goals and four game-winning tallies.He leads the Admirals in points, and his 14 goals are tied for the most among AHL blueliners; his 46 points rank fourth. The 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner has skated in 408 career NHL games with the Oilers, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Red Wings, Flames, Bruins and Predators since making his League debut in 2014-15, recording 96 points (23g-73a).

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