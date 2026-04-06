Predators Recall Jordan Oesterle From Milwaukee (AHL)

Defenseman Leads the Admirals in Points; His 14 goals are Tied for the Most Among AHL Blueliners

Nashville Predators v Utah Hockey Club

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By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (April 6, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Oesterle from Milwaukee (AHL).

Oesterle, 33 (6/25/92), has played in 65 games for the Admirals this season, posting career highs in points (46), goals (14) and assists (32), including three power play goals and four game-winning tallies.He leads the Admirals in points, and his 14 goals are tied for the most among AHL blueliners; his 46 points rank fourth. The 6-foot, 181-pound blueliner has skated in 408 career NHL games with the Oilers, Blackhawks, Coyotes, Red Wings, Flames, Bruins and Predators since making his League debut in 2014-15, recording 96 points (23g-73a).

Season-ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats. Place your initial payment today to get first access to 2026-27 seat locations after current Smashville Loyal members at our Select-a-Seat Open House on Saturday, April 4. Don’t miss your check to get a first look and find your perfect view at Bridgestone Arena – for more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

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