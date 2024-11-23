Predators Recall Fedor Svechkov From Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 23, 2024) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Fedor Svechkov from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the Predators have reassigned defenseman Adam Wilsby to the Admirals.

Svechkov, 21 (4/5/03), is tied for third on Milwaukee in goals (5) and is tied for fifth in points (8) through seven games in 2024-25. After missing the first four games of the Admirals’ season due to injury, the 6-foot, 187-pound center recorded a point in each of his first six contests (Oct. 23-Nov. 13), a stretch highlighted by a three-point outing on Nov. 13 vs. Manitoba (2g-1a).

Originally selected by the Predators in the first round (19th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Svechkov spent his first North American professional season with the Admirals in 2023-24, skating in 57 games and recording 39 points (16g-23a), the third-most among Milwaukee rookies behind Zachary L’Heureux (48) and Joakim Kemell (41). He followed his regular season with 12 points (6g-6a) – the second-most on the Admirals – in 15 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, helping lead Milwaukee to the Western Conference Final.

Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, Svechkov spent time in three Russian leagues from 2019-23, including 31 contests in the KHL for SKA Saint Petersburg, where he posted four points (2g-2a) as a teenager. He also won back-to-back league championships in 2022-23 – the first coming with SKA-1946 Saint Petersburg of the Russian junior league, and the second with Khimik Voskresensk of the Russian second division. Internationally, the Togliatti, Russia, native represented his country in the 2021 U-18 World Championship (silver) and the 2019 World U-17 Hockey Challenge (gold).

