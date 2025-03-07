Predators Recall Bellows, Reassign Lucchini, Wiesblatt to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 7, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Kieffer Bellows from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the Predators have reassigned forwards Jake Lucchini and Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Admirals.

Bellows, 26 (6/10/98), made his Predators debut on Feb. 25 vs. Florida and has appeared in five total games for Nashville, averaging 10:55 of ice time with seven shots and 10 hits. He is tied for fifth on Milwaukee in points with 29 (14g-15a) in 41 games this season.

