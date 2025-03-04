Predators Reassign Kieffer Bellows to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 5, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Kieffer Bellows to Milwaukee (AHL).

Bellows, 26 (6/10/98), made his Predators debut on Feb. 25 vs. Florida and has appeared in five total games for Nashville, averaging 10:55 of ice time with seven shots and 10 hits. He is tied for fifth on Milwaukee in points with 29 (14g-15a) in 41 games this season.

