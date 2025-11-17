Predators Reassign Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL)

GettyImages-2240350868 (1)
By Press Release
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 17, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL).

Single-game tickets for all 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.

News Feed

Despite Loss in Sweden Finale, Forsberg, Preds Won't Soon Forget Trip to Stockholm

NHL Global Series Game Day: Preds vs. Penguins, November 16

Forsberg Joins NHL, NHLPA to Give Back to Hometown Team During Preds Trip to Sweden 

Forsberg, Stamkos Lead Preds to Thrilling Overtime Win Against Penguins in Sweden

NHL Global Series Game Day: Preds vs. Penguins, November 14

Forsberg, O'Reilly Honored to Visit Children's Hospital, Represent Preds in Sweden

Preds Enjoy Swedish Cuisine, Celebrate Swedish Teammates in Stockholm

NHL Global Series Blog: Preds in Stockholm

Forsberg, Wilsby, Preds Arrive in Sweden Excited for What's to Come in NHL Global Series

Wood Records Hat Trick as Preds Fall to Rangers

Predators Recall Joakim Kemell From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Rangers, November 10

Preds Score Four in Loss to Stars

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, November 8

Chance to Play in Sweden With Preds a Dream Come True for Forsberg

Preds Official Podcast: Sweden Preview feat. Filip Forsberg

O'Reilly Scores Lone Preds Goal in Loss to Flyers

GAME DAY: Flyers vs. Preds, November 6