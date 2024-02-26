Predators Reassign Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville Returns to Bridgestone Arena After Five-Game Road Trip on Tuesday Against Ottawa

Afanasyev
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 26, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Egor Afanasyev to Milwaukee (AHL).

Afanasyev, 23 (1/23/01), has played in two games for Nashville this season, recording five shots and six hits in 13:00 of average ice time. At the AHL level for the Admirals, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound forward is producing at a point-per-game rate, tallying 42 points (21g-21a) in 42 appearances. He leads Milwaukee in goals (21) and is second in points, both of which are AHL career highs.  

