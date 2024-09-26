Predators Players and Prospects Shine in Second Annual Gold Star Showcase 

The Nashville Predators returned to F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Wednesday night for the second annual Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster. In front of a raucous crowd that saw an action-packed contest, Mark Jankowski scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure a 4-3 victory for Team White over Team Gold.

The military-themed contest recognized the arena’s proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporated members of the military in the team's game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales was donated to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor.

“It is pretty special to come here and have the Preds play in an area like this where maybe not a lot of times these people can come into downtown Nashville and see us play,” Predators forward and Grosse Pointe, Mich., native Michael McCarron said. “It was a good night honoring so many – not only fallen soldiers, but soldiers who have fought for us, and being an American, it’s a little bit more special for me to honor them because of all the courage and sacrifice they and their families had to make.”

Team White kicked off the scoring in the first period with Tommy Novak blasted a one-timer into the back of the net. After Jake Livingstone evened the game for Team Gold, Philip Tomasino re-gained the lead for Team White off of a give-and-go with Luke Evangelista. Juuso Parssinen extended the lead for Team White at the end of the first period, driving the net and slipping the puck through Matt Murray, but Team Gold cut into the deficit with the only goal of the middle frame when Joakim Kemell snapped a shot over Drew DeRidder’s glove. Anthony Angello forced overtime in the third before Jankowski’s OT winner sent the fans into a frenzy, securing the victory for Team White.

Last year’s sold-out game led to the Predators making a $25,000 donation to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Wednesday’s event is projected to lead to an even larger donation, making this a one-of-a-kind night for SOWF President and CEO and retired Maj. Gen. Clay Hutmacher.

“The Gold Star Showcase gives these families and the Fort Campbell community a chance to feel special,” Hutmacher said. “The Predators came up here and are doing this game in honor of our Gold Star families. It’s just a special night to be recognized for their sacrifice.”

Predators General Manager Barry Trotz has known Hutmacher since 2008 when the latter was a battalion commander in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

“He asked to do some team building and we crushed them all-day between calisthenics, arm drills, running and gunning all day,” Hutmacher said. “The guys were exhausted, but they held together and then they spent time with our families. Through that, Barry and I just became close friends. He is just a great person, what you see is what you get, and he is a man of heart and compassion and one of my dearest friends.”

Prior to the game, Mary O’Farrell, the surviving spouse of Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul O’Farrell, who lost his life in 2023 while assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, performed the ceremonial puck drop, joined by her four children – Saffron, Zachary, Declan and Astrid. During the game, the Predators organization also recognized the four on-ice officials for their military or public service careers – Staff Sergeant Corey Fossa, Sergeant Keith Grooms, Captain Dan Huntington and Nashville Fire Department firefighter and advanced EMT Gabriel Graham.

