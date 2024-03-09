Predators GM Barry Trotz Recaps Nashville's Moves at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

Another trade deadline has come and gone.

By the time the window closed on Friday, Predators General Manager Barry Trotz had delivered his vision for Nashville’s immediate postseason dreams and their future - a vision that added much more than it subtracted.

“It was very interesting, from my standpoint,” Trotz said. “I thought our scouts were dialed in on what the plan was, and we've had to pivot on the plan a little bit, probably a couple of weeks ago. We were probably looking at being a seller and then this team [sent a message] loud and clear, and I'm going to try to help them out. So, we had to balance being in a unique situation where we didn't want to hurt our future, we wanted to prop up our team and make it better for hopefully the playoffs.”

Compared to last year’s deadline, which saw four core Predators players traded off in return for increased cap space and a number of draft selections and rentals, this year’s edition was far more additive.

Forwards Yakov Trenin and Denis Gurianov, defensive prospect Graham Sward and a fifth and sixth round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft served as the only subtractions when the clock struck two on Friday, while a number of depth pieces to Nashville’s forward group, an enticing defensive prospect and a future draft pick arrived in their place.

Explore all the pickups made by the Predators at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline below:

The Here & Now