Predators Assign Foudy, Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (December 8, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Liam Foudy and reassigned defenseman Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).

Foudy, 23 (2/4/00), was claimed on waivers from Columbus on Oct. 21 and has appeared in 12 games for Nashville this season, tallying three assists and seven shots on goal. Stastney, 23 (1/4/00), has one goal and a +6 rating in nine appearances for the Predators in 2023-24; with Milwaukee, he’s recorded four points (1g-3a) and a +1 rating in 10 games.

