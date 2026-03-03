Predators Acquire Second-Round Pick in 2028 NHL Draft From Minnesota

Nashville, Tenn. (March 3, 2026) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired Minnesota’s second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Wild in exchange for forward Michael McCarron.

Nashville now owns eight picks in the 2028 NHL Draft – two in the second round and one in each of the first, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

Single-game tickets for all remaining 2025-26 home games at Bridgestone Arena are available at Ticketmaster.com. Become Smashville Loyal with full, half or quarter season tickets to maximize your benefits and secure the best seats or take advantage of the Preds 5-Game Plans that allow you to choose your five games and get two free! For more information about season ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals for the 2025-26 season, call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.