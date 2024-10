Kara Hammer and Max Herz recap the Predators' 6-0 preseason home opener win over the Lightning, featuring a shutout by Juuse Saros and three points by new Pred Jonathan Marchessault! Plus PredsFest is this Sunday afternoon, Luke Schenn tunes in to Preds radio as a hockey dad chauffeur and Zach L'Heureux dines at the Carrier house.