NHL Trade Deadline Looming, Trotz Readies for His First as Predators GM

That perspective, the kind that comes from winning 914 career NHL games and delivering a 44-year old expansion team their first Stanley Cup, is one that few could ever imagine.

It’s given Trotz an invaluable edge, too.

“[As a head coach] you get a much better feel for guys that you can win with, and guys that you can trust,” Trotz said. “Guys that you can develop and guys that when you're behind the bench, you can feel the emotion and you can see when a guy is committed on that puck. It's a lot easier to separate the players from the businessmen… And it's a lot harder from way up high, not being in a dress room, not being in all those places that matter when they're competing and being 400 feet away from every play. It's just different.”

Helping Trotz adjust to the difference is one of the best hockey operations teams in the NHL.

“I'm relying on what I know from 25 years and from what I've done, and I am out of my comfort zone and learning on the run with some fantastic people,” he said. “Be it (Assistant General Managers) Jeff Kealty in our scouting, Brian Poile in terms of the salary cap and the League rules and Scott Nichol with the development model and what we're trying to build. We've got to work together and I think we work really well together.”

The team on the ice is good, too. Probably better than anyone could have predicted back in September.

Earning eight wins in a row and 30 in their last 44 outings, the Predators have hopefully given Trotz a clearer view of the path ahead before his first trade deadline in the general manager’s chair.

“You could have the best team in terms of skill and talent and all that, but that doesn't make them the best team, it just makes them a talented team,” he said. “This team is maybe not as deep in some of the high-end talent, but they are deep in character and they are deep in commitment and playing a certain way, and that's why they're having success.