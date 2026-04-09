Nashville Predators to Host Fan Appreciation Week April 9-16

Nashville, Tenn. (April 9, 2026) – The Nashville Predators will host their annual Fan Appreciation Week presented by Bridgestone from April 9-16 that will include an array of events, city-wide and in-game activations and prizes for fans.

The Preds are kicking off the week with the last Michelob ULTRA watch party of the regular season at The Franklin Theatre for their away matchup against the Utah Mammoth on April 9 at 8 p.m. CT. The watch party will be hosted by Wayne D and DJ Battle and includes hockey puck bottle opener giveaways courtesy of Pickers Vodka along with many other prizes. The first 50 attendees of the party will receive Michelob ULTRA beanies, and all eligible guests can enter to win the Nashville Predators motorcycle presented by Law Tigers.

Throughout the week there will be city-wide offers from Uber Eats, Texas Roadhouse and Johnnie-O. On Friday, April 10 from 12-2 p.m. CT, fans can meet GNASH and the Preds Energy Team and visit GNASH’s Uber Eats ATV on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza to receive a promo code that gives them an exclusive discount on their next three purchases. When fans head to a Middle Tennessee Texas Roadhouse in their Preds gear from 4-6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 14, they can receive a free Cactus Blossom or Fried Pickle appetizer with a purchase of one adult entrée. Fans are also encouraged to visit the Antioch location to meet GNASH, the Energy Team and the Preds Street Team. On Wednesday, April 15 from 4-6 p.m. CT, fans can visit the brand new 12 South Johnnie-O store to acquire a 30 percent discount on merchandise and meet Preds broadcasters Hal Gill and Lyndsay Rowley.

Nashville Locker Room – both at Bridgestone Arena and online – will have different sales each day for fans, with Smashville Loyal members receiving a larger discount. Additionally, a free public skate will be held at Ford Ice Center Antioch from 1:30-3 p.m. CT on April 12.

The three remaining regular season home contests at Bridgestone Arena, each a different theme night, will offer a variety of in-game giveaways. Kids Day presented by Presidio on Saturday, April 11 against the Minnesota Wild will feature kids-themed activations and prizes for the youth fan base including GNASH’s Birthday Party for Preds Kids Club members and free refills at participating concession stands for fans who purchase the ICEE Fang Freeze Souvenir Cup. The final game of the Smashville Sports Series is on Monday, April 13 vs. the San Jose Sharks; the first 5,000 fans will receive a Nashville Predators soccer jersey presented by Regions and all fans 21+ can get 50 percent off Michelob ULTRA. The conclusion of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday, April 16 against the Anaheim Ducks, and the first 10,000 fans will receive a golden cowboy hat,presented by Bridgestone.

Additionally, the game on April 16 will feature a plaza party at 4 p.m. CT on the Bridgestone Arena plaza. Jack Daniel's will be offering personalized bandana stitching and a Glambot photobooth. The winner of the Nashville Predators motorcycle presented by Law Tigers will be announced and there will be Regions Vault Flash Drop giveaways for fans all night long.

For more details on the entire Fan Appreciation Week, visit NashvillePredators.com/FanAppreciation.

2026-27 season ticket locations are now available! Become Smashville Loyal with Full, Half or Quarter season tickets and select your seats today, receive access to 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets and maximize your benefits. For more information, please call 615-770-7800, visit NashvillePredators.com or text PREDS to 833-453-2488 to begin receiving ticket offers directly to your phone.