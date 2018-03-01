Predators Sign Mike Fisher to One-Year Deal
Preds Former Captain is Returning Following Retirement for Second Shot at Stanley Cupby Press Release @PredsNHL / NashvillePredators.com
Nashville, Tenn. (February 26, 2018) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the club has signed forward Mike Fisher to a one-year, $1 million contract for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
Fisher, 37 (6/5/80), announced his intention to end his retirement and return to the Predators at a press conference at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 31. The 6-foot-1 center will compete in his eighth season with Nashville and 18th in the NHL.
The Peterborough, Ont., native, who originally retired from the NHL in August, finished fifth on the team in scoring in 2016-17, tallying 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points, his most since the 2013-14 season. He led Nashville in power-play goals with seven, recorded a career-high 17 power-play points and was first on the team in the face-off circle at 54.9 percent, the highest mark of his career. In the postseason, Fisher had four assists in 20 games and captained the Predators to their first-ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.
Fisher posted 237 points (109g-128a) in 413 games with the Predators since being acquired from Ottawa in February 2011. He sits fifth in franchise history in goals (109), 10th in power-play goals (28), 11th in points (237) and has played in more playoff games than any current member of the Predators (134). Fisher has finished in the top-seven in Selke Trophy voting three times in his career and was a finalist for the award in 2006-07. Since that season, Fisher has amassed the third-most blocked shots (689) and 14th-most hits (1,543) of any NHL forward. Before coming to Nashville, Fisher recorded 348 points (167g-181a) in 675 games with the Senators, who selected him with the 44th overall pick (second round) in the 1998 NHL Draft.
The Season Ticket Waitlist is now open! Place your first payment today on 2018-19 season tickets to secure your spot on the waitlist and be the first to select your seats after the current Season-Ticket Citizen renewal deadline. Receive 2018 Stanley Cup Playoff purchasing opportunities and all other Loyal Legion benefits. Call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com to secure your spot now! The deadline to renew season tickets and to purchase playoff tickets is March 6.