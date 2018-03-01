Predators Sign Mike Fisher to One-Year Deal

Nashville, Tenn. (February 26, 2018) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the club has signed forward Mike Fisher to a one-year, $1 million contract for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Fisher, 37 (6/5/80), announced his intention to end his retirement and return to the Predators at a press conference at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 31. The 6-foot-1 center will compete in his eighth season with Nashville and 18th in the NHL.

The Peterborough, Ont., native, who originally retired from the NHL in August, finished fifth on the team in scoring in 2016-17, tallying 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points, his most since the 2013-14 season. He led Nashville in power-play goals with seven, recorded a career-high 17 power-play points and was first on the team in the face-off circle at 54.9 percent, the highest mark of his career. In the postseason, Fisher had four assists in 20 games and captained the Predators to their first-ever appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.