Nashville Predators Foundation and Bill and Crissy Haslam Launch Smashville Schoolhouse Program

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 8, 2026) – Nashville Predators Chairman and Owner Bill Haslam, his wife Crissy and the Nashville Predators Foundation will launch the Smashville Schoolhouse program at the team’s game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Jan. 8. The program will honor 20 K-12 public school teachers in Nashville, one at every remaining Predators home game, awarding $5,000 per educator.

The Smashville Schoolhouse program celebrates exceptional teachers who go above and beyond to help their students succeed, embodying the hard work, teamwork and success that define Smashville. Each winning teacher – known as a Power Play Educator – receives a $5,000 award, a portion of which will be dedicated to funding classroom supplies or a specific project that enhances student learning.

“We know from our time leading the State that teachers are the most important classroom factor in a child’s academic success,” Bill and Crissy Haslam said. “Smashville Schoolhouse is one small way we can recognize and honor teachers in Tennessee who give so much to their students each day. Our plan is to continue and expand this program in seasons to come and shine a light on those teachers who are moving the needle for our kids.”

For the inaugural season, nominations will be accepted from public schools – traditional or charter – in Davidson County. Priority will be given to Title I schools serving students with the greatest needs. The program will expand to additional Tennessee counties in future seasons.

“We are thrilled to launch the Smashville Schoolhouse program,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Our organization and Foundation are proud of our longstanding partnership with Middle Tennessee schools through Helper Grants, Hunk of Appreciation presented by Hunt Brothers® Pizza, KABOOM! playground builds and more, and we look forward to this next step of recognizing the invaluable work teachers do in their classrooms.”

The nomination form is now open. Principals and vice principals must submit on behalf of a teacher at their schools and may only submit for one teacher. To be considered, teachers must meet the following criteria:

• Be a certified Tennessee educator teaching in a traditional or charter public school.

• Demonstrate the need for classroom supplies or a specific project to further student learning totaling at least $2,000.

• Earned an individual TVAAS score of 4 or 5 or a Level of Effectiveness (LOE) score of 4 or 5 in the most recent school year.

• Known in their school for a spirit of collaboration and dedication to building team culture.

A selection committee appointed by the Nashville Predators Foundation will review nominations and select winners throughout the season. For more information, visit NashvillePredators.com/SmashvilleSchoolhouse.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation

The Preds Foundation’s mission is to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2024, the Preds Foundation raised over $3 million dollars. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded almost $30 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.