Nashville Predators Announce Ticket Promotions and Special Offers for 2025-26 Season

Nashville, Tenn. (September 22, 2025) – The Nashville Predators today announced their full slate of ticket promotions for the 2025-26 season presented by Regions Bank. These special offers give fans a variety of ways to experience the action at Bridgestone Arena at an unbeatable value.

Family 4-Pack presented by Primrose Schools and WSMV Channel 4

The Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four pizzas, four small sodas and four Ford Ice Center skating passes starting as low as $199. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change. Oct. 11 vs. Utah Oct. 26 vs. Dallas Nov. 1 vs. Calgary Nov. 8 vs. Dallas Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg Dec. 17 vs. Carolina Jan. 11 vs. Washington March 5 vs. Boston March 28 vs. Montreal



Preds Value Pack presented by News 2

The Preds Value Pack includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two small sodas starting as low as $69. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change. Oct. 21 vs. Anaheim Oct. 28 vs. Tampa Nov. 6 vs. Philadelphia Dec. 2 vs. Calgary Dec. 9 vs. Colorado Jan. 13 vs. Edmonton Jan. 22 vs. Ottawa March 19 vs. Seattle March 24 vs. San Jose April 13 vs. San Jose



$17 Day of Game Ticket by FOX17

The Predators and FOX17 have partnered to make 100 tickets available for only $17 for each home contest at 10 a.m. CT the day of the game in the Nashville Predators App.

First Time Fan Pack

Fans can nominate themselves or someone they know who has never experienced a Nashville Predators home game for a chance to win a first game experience. Each winner will receive two tickets, Preds swag bag and first-game certificate.

Preds Golden Ticket

Sign up for Preds Golden Ticket to receive exclusive last-minute ticket offers. Text GOLDENTICKET to 833-453-2488 to receive special last-minute ticket offers.

Hometown Heroes Discount

All men and women who serve in our armed services or as first responders will receive up to 25 percent off the box office price when verified by GovX.

Golden U

For every Monday through Thursday home game, discounted tickets are available exclusively to college students. Golden U members also receive Bridgestone Arena concert offers! Must have an .edu email address to join. Text "GOLDENU" to 833-453-2488 to receive text notifications to be the first to purchase the best available seats for students.

Preds Mini Plans presented by Regions Bank and NewsChannel5

Preds fans can enjoy can't-miss matchups, budget-friendly games and exclusive giveaways available Only in Smashville with a Preds 5-Game Plan. Fans score two additional games free when they purchase a plan before Opening Night. Plans start at just $38 per game and are available now at NashvillePredators.com/MiniPlans.

To purchase single-game ticket promotions and view additional details, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Offers. Those interested in 10 or more tickets, visit NashvillePredators.com/Groups.