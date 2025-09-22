Nashville Predators Announce Ticket Promotions and Special Offers for 2025-26 Season

Nashville, Tenn. (September 22, 2025) – The Nashville Predators today announced their full slate of ticket promotions for the 2025-26 season presented by Regions Bank. These special offers give fans a variety of ways to experience the action at Bridgestone Arena at an unbeatable value.
Family 4-Pack presented by Primrose Schools and WSMV Channel 4
- The Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four pizzas, four small sodas and four Ford Ice Center skating passes starting as low as $199. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change.
- Oct. 11 vs. Utah
- Oct. 26 vs. Dallas
- Nov. 1 vs. Calgary
- Nov. 8 vs. Dallas
- Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg
- Dec. 17 vs. Carolina
- Jan. 11 vs. Washington
- March 5 vs. Boston
- March 28 vs. Montreal
Preds Value Pack presented by News 2
- The Preds Value Pack includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two small sodas starting as low as $69. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change.
- Oct. 21 vs. Anaheim
- Oct. 28 vs. Tampa
- Nov. 6 vs. Philadelphia
- Dec. 2 vs. Calgary
- Dec. 9 vs. Colorado
- Jan. 13 vs. Edmonton
- Jan. 22 vs. Ottawa
- March 19 vs. Seattle
- March 24 vs. San Jose
- April 13 vs. San Jose
$17 Day of Game Ticket by FOX17
- The Predators and FOX17 have partnered to make 100 tickets available for only $17 for each home contest at 10 a.m. CT the day of the game in the Nashville Predators App.
First Time Fan Pack
- Fans can nominate themselves or someone they know who has never experienced a Nashville Predators home game for a chance to win a first game experience. Each winner will receive two tickets, Preds swag bag and first-game certificate.
Preds Golden Ticket
- Sign up for Preds Golden Ticket to receive exclusive last-minute ticket offers. Text GOLDENTICKET to 833-453-2488 to receive special last-minute ticket offers.
Hometown Heroes Discount
- All men and women who serve in our armed services or as first responders will receive up to 25 percent off the box office price when verified by GovX.
Golden U
- For every Monday through Thursday home game, discounted tickets are available exclusively to college students. Golden U members also receive Bridgestone Arena concert offers! Must have an .edu email address to join. Text "GOLDENU" to 833-453-2488 to receive text notifications to be the first to purchase the best available seats for students.
Preds Mini Plans presented by Regions Bank and NewsChannel5
- Preds fans can enjoy can't-miss matchups, budget-friendly games and exclusive giveaways available Only in Smashville with a Preds 5-Game Plan. Fans score two additional games free when they purchase a plan before Opening Night. Plans start at just $38 per game and are available now at NashvillePredators.com/MiniPlans.
To purchase single-game ticket promotions and view additional details, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Offers. Those interested in 10 or more tickets, visit NashvillePredators.com/Groups.