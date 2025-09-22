Nashville Predators Announce Ticket Promotions and Special Offers for 2025-26 Season

GettyImages-2193696486 (1)

Nashville, Tenn. (September 22, 2025) – The Nashville Predators today announced their full slate of ticket promotions for the 2025-26 season presented by Regions Bank. These special offers give fans a variety of ways to experience the action at Bridgestone Arena at an unbeatable value.

Family 4-Pack presented by Primrose Schools and WSMV Channel 4

  • The Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four pizzas, four small sodas and four Ford Ice Center skating passes starting as low as $199. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change.
    • Oct. 11 vs. Utah
    • Oct. 26 vs. Dallas
    • Nov. 1 vs. Calgary
    • Nov. 8 vs. Dallas
    • Nov. 29 vs. Winnipeg
    • Dec. 17 vs. Carolina
    • Jan. 11 vs. Washington
    • March 5 vs. Boston
    • March 28 vs. Montreal

Preds Value Pack presented by News 2

  • The Preds Value Pack includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two small sodas starting as low as $69. Tickets are based on availability and dates are subject to change.
    • Oct. 21 vs. Anaheim
    • Oct. 28 vs. Tampa
    • Nov. 6 vs. Philadelphia
    • Dec. 2 vs. Calgary
    • Dec. 9 vs. Colorado
    • Jan. 13 vs. Edmonton
    • Jan. 22 vs. Ottawa
    • March 19 vs. Seattle
    • March 24 vs. San Jose
    • April 13 vs. San Jose

$17 Day of Game Ticket by FOX17

  • The Predators and FOX17 have partnered to make 100 tickets available for only $17 for each home contest at 10 a.m. CT the day of the game in the Nashville Predators App.

First Time Fan Pack

  • Fans can nominate themselves or someone they know who has never experienced a Nashville Predators home game for a chance to win a first game experience. Each winner will receive two tickets, Preds swag bag and first-game certificate.

Preds Golden Ticket

  • Sign up for Preds Golden Ticket to receive exclusive last-minute ticket offers. Text GOLDENTICKET to 833-453-2488 to receive special last-minute ticket offers.

Hometown Heroes Discount

  • All men and women who serve in our armed services or as first responders will receive up to 25 percent off the box office price when verified by GovX.

Golden U

  • For every Monday through Thursday home game, discounted tickets are available exclusively to college students. Golden U members also receive Bridgestone Arena concert offers! Must have an .edu email address to join. Text "GOLDENU" to 833-453-2488 to receive text notifications to be the first to purchase the best available seats for students.

Preds Mini Plans presented by Regions Bank and NewsChannel5

  • Preds fans can enjoy can't-miss matchups, budget-friendly games and exclusive giveaways available Only in Smashville with a Preds 5-Game Plan. Fans score two additional games free when they purchase a plan before Opening Night. Plans start at just $38 per game and are available now at NashvillePredators.com/MiniPlans.

To purchase single-game ticket promotions and view additional details, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Offers. Those interested in 10 or more tickets, visit NashvillePredators.com/Groups.

News Feed

Predators Cut Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Preds Sweep Preseason Doubleheader Against Panthers

PRESEASON GAME DAY: Panthers vs. Preds Doubleheader, September 21

NHL Veteran Haula Returns to Preds With Plenty Left to Prove

Josi Returns to Training Camp '100 Percent' Healthy, Ready to Lead Preds Once More

Training Camp Brings Fresh Start, Renewed Excitement for Preds as New Season Awaits

Schaefer Ready for Training Camp, Eager for Chance to Earn Spot With Preds

Preds Conclude Rookie Camp, Prospect Tournament in Tampa With Continued Growth, Experience Ahead of Training Camp

Schaefer Scores Winner Late in Regulation as Preds Prospects Come Back to Beat Hurricanes

Martin, Kemell Lead Preds Prospects to Victory Over Lightning 

Rookie Camp Game Day: Preds at Lightning

Preds Rookies Ready for NHL Prospect Tournament, Eager to Showcase Skills Against Other Top Talent

Forsberg, Josi, Peterson Contribute to Successful Preds Foundation Weekend of Giving

Predators 2025 Training Camp Opens Sept. 17

Offseason Recap: Look Back at Nashville's Summer Moves Ahead of a New Preds Season

Petey's Preds Party, Peterson Foundation Continue to Change Lives for Those With Parkinson's

Nashville Predators Announce Single-Game On-Sale and Theme Nights for 2025-26 Season

Preds to Reward Best Fans in Sports With Exclusive Ticket Offer, Additional Perks for Upcoming Season