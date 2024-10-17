Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health Celebrate Champ of the Game Five-Year Anniversary

Nashville, Tenn. (October 17, 2024) – The Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health celebrated the five-year anniversary of Champ of the Game tonight by welcoming back Sophie Taylor, the first ever Champ, during the game against the Edmonton Oilers at Bridgestone Arena. Taylor, who was diagnosed at birth with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, was recognized in person at the game by SMASHVILLE along with her family.

“For the past five seasons, we have partnered with Vanderbilt Health to select a child receiving care at the Children’s Hospital and honor their courage with all of SMASHVILLE through a unique in-game segment on FangVision during each home game,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “We eagerly anticipate this moment at every home game. Our goal is to always look for ways to support and uplift the patients at Monroe Carell we are thrilled to see Sophie healthy and welcome her back in person at Bridgestone Arena.”

The Champ of the Game segment is special to the entire Predators organization, including staff, players and coaches.

"Obviously we're in the middle of the game, but you see the video board and it doesn't matter if you're down or up, whatever the game score is, it's put aside for a second and you're just so happy to see those kids being so happy,” Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “And it really is a motivational boost that puts everything into perspective - we're just happy that those kids are having a great time."

"I am thrilled to celebrate five years of Champ of the Game with our wonderful partners, the Nashville Predators," said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. "Together we celebrate Sophie and almost 200 other Champs who have inspired us with their stories of healing and resilience. For our patients, being a Champ of the Game brings fun, a chance to be part of something special and a feeling of support not only from the Preds but also our community during what can be a tough time in the hospital. For the fans, the Champ of the Game moments unite us in support of these special heroes. On behalf of our patients, I am so grateful for the support of our Champs every home game."

Taylor, now 12 years old, was celebrated as the first Champ of the Game on October 3, 2019, a week after receiving heart transplant surgery. Since its inception in 2019, the Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Health have recognized nearly 200 Champs.