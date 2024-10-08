Nashville Predators and Delaware North Introduce New and Enhanced Food Offerings at Bridgestone Arena for the 2024–25 Season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 8, 2024) – The Nashville Predators along with hospitality and retail partner Delaware North today announced a fresh lineup of new menu items and amenities at Bridgestone Arena for the 2024-25 season.

“It’s really important to us to continue offering top-tier hospitality and innovative menu items that reflect the spirit of Nashville and enhance the game-day experience at Bridgestone Arena,” said Michael Geczi, Delaware North’s general manager at Bridgestone Arena. “Whether fans are looking for a hearty cheesesteak, flavorful BBQ or a kid-friendly meal, there’s something for everyone this season – and that’s a major point of pride for us and the Predators.”

Fan Favorites and Exciting New Additions

Gnash Head Popcorn Containers: Fans will now receive their popcorn in a fun, team-inspired Gnash Head container, available at all popcorn stands throughout the arena.

Fans will now receive their popcorn in a fun, team-inspired Gnash Head container, available at all popcorn stands throughout the arena. Cheesesteak Stand (located at Section 104): The stand will feature a variety of footlong cheesesteaks, including: Classic Cheesesteak: Served on an Amoroso roll with meat, onions and a choice of white American or Wiz cheese. Chicken Cheesesteak: A twist on the classic using flavorful chicken. Nashville Hot Cheesesteak: A spicy, local special debuting on opening night. Slapshot Combo Box: Includes a footlong cheesesteak and house-made chips.

The stand will feature a variety of footlong cheesesteaks, including: Taco Stand (located at Section 100): Fresh offerings include a seasonal fruit cup with Tajin seasoning, served in a mini helmet, alongside the popular Boom Box Nachos, with all the favorite toppings from last season.

Fresh offerings include a seasonal fruit cup with Tajin seasoning, served in a mini helmet, alongside the popular Boom Box Nachos, with all the favorite toppings from last season. BBQ Stand (located at Section 101): Guests can enjoy the Playmaker Box Boom Box Combo, which includes two BBQ sandwiches with sides of mac and cheese, coleslaw and beans. New additions also include mashed potatoes and banana pudding cups, alongside the flavorful Relentless BBQ Sandwich – a triple BBQ meat creation topped with tomato aioli.

Guests can enjoy the Playmaker Box Boom Box Combo, which includes two BBQ sandwiches with sides of mac and cheese, coleslaw and beans. New additions also include mashed potatoes and banana pudding cups, alongside the flavorful Relentless BBQ Sandwich – a triple BBQ meat creation topped with tomato aioli. Burger Stand (located at Section 102): Introducing the Breakaway Burger – a beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Preds Sauce and bacon. The stand will also feature a footlong corn dog, a hot dog, and the Hat Trick Boom Box Combo, which includes two cheeseburgers, loaded fries and onion rings.

Introducing the Breakaway Burger – a beef patty topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Preds Sauce and bacon. The stand will also feature a footlong corn dog, a hot dog, and the Hat Trick Boom Box Combo, which includes two cheeseburgers, loaded fries and onion rings. Pizza Stand (location at Section 103): Replacing the Italian sandwich is the new Meatball Sub. A fresh new Caprese salad will be offered in a cup or mini helmet. The Barn Burner Boom Box Combo features a meatball sub, Caprese salad and funnel cake fries.

Specialty Items and Rotating Menus

Hot Dog Stand (located at Section 106): Fans can grab the “Dog of the Game,” a rotating specialty hot dog.

Fans can grab the “Dog of the Game,” a rotating specialty hot dog. Charcuterie and Wine (Located at Sections 213 and 101): Mini charcuterie boxes will be added alongside the arena’s wine selections, with single-serve wine options now available at Grab n Go locations.

Mini charcuterie boxes will be added alongside the arena’s wine selections, with single-serve wine options now available at Grab n Go locations. Grilled Cheese Portable (Located at Section 122): The stand will offer a variety of grilled cheese options, including classic, bacon-tomato and brisket sandwiches, with a rotating specialty grilled cheese every four weeks, starting with a bologna grilled cheese.

The stand will offer a variety of grilled cheese options, including classic, bacon-tomato and brisket sandwiches, with a rotating specialty grilled cheese every four weeks, starting with a bologna grilled cheese. Gnashville Fun Zone: The Zamboni Kids Meal will now be available in select locations, featuring fries, chicken tenders and a fruit snack packaged in a fun Zamboni container.

New Items Now Available at BetMGM Sports Lounge

In addition to in-arena offerings, the BetMGM Sports Lounge, which debuted last year, has several new offerings. New this year to the restaurant, which is open seven days a week and does not require a ticket, are items such as:

Smoked Brie: Apricot jam, crisp apples and grilled local crust.

Apricot jam, crisp apples and grilled local crust. Apple Kale Salad: Sun-dried cranberries, candied almonds, goat cheese, Granny Smith apples, cinnamon granola and apple cider vinaigrette.

Sun-dried cranberries, candied almonds, goat cheese, Granny Smith apples, cinnamon granola and apple cider vinaigrette. Nash Burger: ¼-pound, all-beef patty topped with bacon, cheese and house sauce on a brioche bun.

¼-pound, all-beef patty topped with bacon, cheese and house sauce on a brioche bun. Hipster Flatbread: Pepperoni, mozzarella, garlic, hot honey, fresh basil and Calabrian chiles.

New Premium Club, California Closets Studio, to Feature Rotating Menu

Debuting this season in the premium club experience is the California Closets Studio, an exclusive 85-seat club located on the second level, just across from the catwalk to the BetMGM Sports Lounge. Offering an upscale, ever-evolving menu, this ultra-premium club promises a dynamic dining experience with elevated cuisine. Opening night menu highlights include:

Classic Caesar Salad Bowls: Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing served in an edible parmesan crisp bowl.

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing served in an edible parmesan crisp bowl. Roasted Beets: Red, golden, and candy cane beets with house mesclun, caramelized pecans, crispy chevre and a cherry beets vinaigrette pipette served in a bamboo cone.

Red, golden, and candy cane beets with house mesclun, caramelized pecans, crispy chevre and a cherry beets vinaigrette pipette served in a bamboo cone. Filet Mignon: Prime tenderloin with a forage wild mushroom bordelaise.

Prime tenderloin with a forage wild mushroom bordelaise. Lamb Chops: Served over truffled mashed potato.

Served over truffled mashed potato. Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl: Wakame, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, ponzu and sriracha aioli.

Wakame, pickled vegetables, sesame seeds, ponzu and sriracha aioli. Bacon Wrapped Scallops: Tender, seared sea scallops wrapped in crispy, smoky bacon, served with a zesty garlic-butter drizzle.

New Offerings in Suites Add Comfort, Local Flare

Delaware North, which has been a concessions, restaurant and retail partner at the arena since 1996, this year began operation of 68 suites. New offerings include:

Bourbon Experience: Four Roses Small Batch, Bardstown Origin Series, orange bitters, cocoa bitters, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherries, Predators souvenir logo’d old fashion tossware and large square ice cube.

Four Roses Small Batch, Bardstown Origin Series, orange bitters, cocoa bitters, demerara syrup, Luxardo cherries, Predators souvenir logo’d old fashion tossware and large square ice cube. Smoked Brisket: Glazed with Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce and served with Brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, and caramelized shallots, along with fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce and sea salt caramel.

Glazed with Jack Daniel’s barbecue sauce and served with Brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, and caramelized shallots, along with fresh strawberries, chocolate sauce and sea salt caramel. Dessert Cart: Complete your experience with our chef’s selection of signature desserts, candies, and seasonal offerings.

Complete your experience with our chef’s selection of signature desserts, candies, and seasonal offerings. Barbecue Board: Pork ribs, smoked brisket, andouille sausage, smoked pulled chicken, Nashville hot chicken sausage, cornbread muffins and pickles.

Smashville Loyal Members receive food and beverage discounts building wide

Nashville Predators full-, half- and quarter-season ticket holders, all considered members of Smashville Loyal, receive 10% discounts on every food and beverage purchase made at all times throughout Bridgestone Arena, a benefit of being a season ticket holder. In addition, the Predators work with Delaware North to provide 50% off of 11 core food and beverage items for full-season ticket holders and 25% off of those same 11 items for half-season ticket holders through the Smashville Loyal program. Included in these menu items are pizza, hot dogs, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, French fries and soda.