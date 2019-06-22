Preds Acquire Santini, Davies, Two Second-Round Picks for Subban

"We had to make a business decision. With an aim at strengthening our forward corps this offseason, and the continued strength of our defensive group, we felt it was necessary to clear up salary cap space this way."

"We appreciate P.K.'s contribution to the Predators and the Nashville community over the past three seasons, which have seen our organization have unprecedented success," Poile said. "He was an integral part of our run to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents' Trophy and back-to-back Central Division titles. His work off the ice speaks for itself - he was an impactful member of our community, especially through the groundbreaking Blueline Buddies initiative.

Nashville, Tenn. (June 22, 2019) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manger David Poile announced Saturday that the team has acquired defensemen Steven Santini and Jeremy Davies, a second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (34th overall) and a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman P.K. Subban.

Santini, 24 (3/7/95), tallied a goal and four points in 39 games for the Devils last season. A three-year pro, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has appeared in 114 career NHL contests - all with New Jersey - tallying five goals, 21 points and 53 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 10 points (2g-8a) during the 2017-18 campaign with the Devils, where he also sat fourth on his team in hits (113) and fifth in blocked shots (73).

Originally drafted in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft by New Jersey, Santini has additionally skated in 50 career AHL games with Albany and Binghamton, recording eight points (3g-5a). He spent three seasons at Boston College from 2013-16 before turning pro, serving as an alternate captain for the Eagles as a junior. He competed for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program for two seasons (2011-13) before entering college; in 182 games with the program he tallied 35 points (3g-32a). Internationally, the Mahopac, N.Y., native represented the U.S. at the 2016 World Championship, 2014 World Junior Championship and earned silver at the 2013 World U-18 Championship.

Davies, 22 (12/4/96), turned pro in April after completing his junior season at Northeastern University, where he recorded a career-high 36 points (8g-28a). An alternate captain for the Huskies last season, Davies picked up multiple honors, including a spot on the Hockey East First All-Star and All-Tournament Teams as well as being a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, which is given to the nation's best college hockey player. His 36 points were second-most among Hockey East defensemen, and among all conference skaters sat second in power-play points (21), fourth in assists (28) and sixth in blocked shots (58). In 111 career NCAA contests with Northeastern, Davies totaled 22 goals and 72 assists for 94 points.

Originally drafted in the seventh round (192nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft by New Jersey, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound blueliner played two seasons in the USHL with Waterloo and Bloomington, posting 73 points (17g-56a) in 114 games. He led all USHL defensemen in points (49) and assists (36) during the 2015-16 campaign while being named to the league's First All-Star Team. Internationally, the Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que., native won the 2017 Spengler Cup with Canada, tallying an assist in four contests.