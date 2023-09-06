Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Wing

Sherwood established NHL career highs in goals (7) and points (13) in 32 games with the Predators last season, his first with the organization. He also added six assists, matching his career high initially set as a rookie in 2018-19 with Anaheim, and 103 hits, placing him in the NHL's Top 30 in hits per 60 minutes at 14.2 (among those with at least 30 games played). Sherwood connected with center Tommy Novak and right wing Luke Evangelista to become one of Nashville’s more productive lines in the latter part of 2022-23, prompting the Preds to sign him to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.