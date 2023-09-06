Training Camp is just weeks away, and a new season of Preds hockey is right around the corner.
Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Left Wing
From Seasoned Veterans to Top Prospects, a Detailed Look at Nashville's Options on the Wing
As General Manager Barry Trotz enters his first season at the helm and Head Coach Andrew Brunette enters his first behind the bench, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2023-24 Nashville Predators.
The 2023 NHL trade deadline in March created a domino effect for the Preds, setting off a series of roster moves that spilled into the offseason. The result? A team that looks very different than it did this time last year. This year's training camp will serve as a clean slate of sorts for Trotz and the coaching staff, as well as for the players competing for the substantial number of roster spots that are still very much up for grabs.
Roster construction can be like a game of Tetris, maddeningly complex with a seemingly infinite number of potential moves. Add in the details of contracts and waivers, and the process becomes infinitely more complicated. While no one - no, not even the Predators front office - knows for certain what the rosters for the Predators and their AHL affiliate in Milwaukee will look like on Opening Night, we can begin to break the roster down and examine the options at each position on the ice.
We’re breaking down the Predators roster from the crease out, so let’s move now to the forwards. Here’s a look at Nashville’s key pieces on the wing, starting on the left side:
FORWARDS WHO SKATED IN NHL GAMES IN 2022-23 (LEFT WING)
Forsberg, the franchise leader in goals with 239, skated in just 50 games in 2022-23 before suffering an injury in February that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Just two seasons ago, he set career highs in goals (42) and points (84). With a new offensive system under Brunette and a new mix of forwards, including veteran center Ryan O’Reilly, the Preds will hope that Forsberg can return to his 2021-22 form and give their offense new life.
VGK@NSH: Forsberg scores in 2nd period
Nyquist is a newcomer to Nashville, signing a $6.37 million contract with the Predators on the first day of NHL free agency. A veteran of 703 NHL games with Detroit, San Jose, Columbus and Minnesota, Nyquist has amassed 428 points (175g-253a) in his career. He recorded 27 points (11g-16a) in 51 games split between Columbus and Minnesota in 2022-23, then added five assists in six postseason games for the Wild. While line combinations remain yet to be determined, Trotz has indicated that an experienced winger like Nyquist could be a good complement to a young center like Cody Glass.
Sherwood established NHL career highs in goals (7) and points (13) in 32 games with the Predators last season, his first with the organization. He also added six assists, matching his career high initially set as a rookie in 2018-19 with Anaheim, and 103 hits, placing him in the NHL's Top 30 in hits per 60 minutes at 14.2 (among those with at least 30 games played). Sherwood connected with center Tommy Novak and right wing Luke Evangelista to become one of Nashville’s more productive lines in the latter part of 2022-23, prompting the Preds to sign him to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.
SEA@NSH: Sherwood knots the game up 1-1 in the 2nd
Trenin is a key depth forward for the Predators and has established his role as a highly physical player who can throw the body around while also providing an offensive spark to the bottom six. He has amassed 358 hits and 48 points (29g-19a) in 157 games over the last two seasons. As Trenin approaches free agency in the 2024 offseason, this season will be an opportunity for him to prove his value and improve his offensive efficiency as he seeks his next contract.
STL@NSH: Trenin scores in 3rd period
One of Nashville’s most promising forward prospects, Afanasyev made his highly anticipated NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings on March 11. Despite scoring 13 goals and 26 points in 57 games with Milwaukee last season, he struggled to produce at the NHL level, recording just one point (1g) in 17 games with the Preds. Afanasyev then returned to Milwaukee and had a strong playoff performance, scoring five goals and recording 11 points in the Admirals' 16 postseason games. As he continues to develop his 200-foot game and adjust to playing at a higher level, Afanasyev still has a high ceiling for the Predators down the road.
NSH@CGY: Afanasyev converts miscue for first NHL goal
FORWARD PROSPECTS (LEFT WING)
The Predators acquired Schaefer from the Edmonton Oilers at the 2023 trade deadline and see him as a talented forward with high upside. It has been a banner year for Schaefer, who won the 2022-23 Western Hockey League championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds and won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship. Originally drafted by Edmonton in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Schaefer finished the 2022-23 regular season with 61 points (28g-33a) and put up 19 points (8g-11a) in 19 playoff games for Seattle. The 19-year-old will attend his first Preds rookie camp later this month as he looks to turn pro after three successful seasons in the WHL.
Navrin Mutter
Undrafted, Mutter signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators beginning in the 2022-23 season. In his first pro season with Milwaukee, Mutter put up eight points (2g-6a) in 53 games. He has begun to establish himself as a physical depth forward who isn’t afraid to drop the gloves, but the Admirals will look to see some more offensive upside from him this season.