Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Center

From Seasoned Veterans to Top Prospects, a Detailed Look at Nashville's Options Down the Middle

GettyImages-1251831854
By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Training Camp is just weeks away, and a new season of Preds hockey is right around the corner.

As General Manager Barry Trotz enters his first season at the helm and Head Coach Andrew Brunette enters his first behind the bench, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the 2023-24 Nashville Predators.

The 2023 NHL trade deadline in March created a domino effect for the Preds, setting off a series of roster moves that spilled into the offseason. The result? A team that looks very different than it did this time last year. This year’s training camp will serve as a clean slate of sorts for Trotz and the coaching staff, as well as for the players competing for the substantial number of roster spots that are still very much up for grabs.

Roster construction can be like a game of Tetris, maddeningly complex with a seemingly infinite number of potential moves. Add in the details of contracts and waivers, and the process becomes infinitely more complicated. While no one – no, not even the Predators front office – knows for certain what the rosters for the Predators and their AHL affiliate in Milwaukee will look like on Opening Night, we can begin to break the roster down and examine the options at each position on the ice.

We’re breaking down the Predators roster from the crease out, so let’s move now to the blueline. We have already looked at the key pieces on the wing, so let’s round things out with the Preds options down the middle in 2023-24:

FORWARDS WHO SKATED IN NHL GAMES IN 2022-23 (CENTER)

Ryan O'Reilly

O’Reilly was Nashville’s biggest free-agent signing this offseason at four years and $18 million. Originally drafted by Colorado in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, O'Reilly will enter the 2023-24 season just nine games shy of 1,000 in his NHL career, having previously played for the Avalanche, Sabres, Blues and Maple Leafs. He won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy with St. Louis in 2019 and has collected numerous other accolades during his 14-year NHL career, including the Selke Trophy (2019), Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2014) and three trips to the NHL All-Star Game. Put simply, O’Reilly knows how to win. He's a proven leader both on and off the ice, and exactly the type of player Trotz is seeking to foster a winning culture that has staying power with Nashville's younger players.

Cody Glass

Last season marked Glass’ emergence as a full-time NHL center, as he recorded 35 points (14g-21a) in 72 games – both career highs. After opening the season with three points (1g-2a) in his first 16 appearances (Oct. 7-Dec. 12), he recorded 32 points (13g-19a) in his final 56 games, the fourth-most points on the Predators in that time span. His hard work paid off, earning him a nomination for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, a spot on Team Canada’s gold medal-winning roster at the IIHF World Championship and a two-year, $5 million contract to stay with the Predators.

NSH@ARI: Glass scores PPG in 3rd period

Tommy Novak

Relatively unknown before last season, Novak put up an impressive 43 points (17g-26a) in 51 games and effectively established himself as a full-time NHL center in 2022-23. His confidence and skill when controlling the puck made him one of Nashville’s top offensive producers last season, leading the team in Goals Per 60 at Even Strength with 3.9 (per Hockey Reference) and helping to mitigate the mass of injuries that plagued the Preds in the back half of the season. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024, so this will be a critical season for Novak as he fights for a top-six spot in an already-deep group of centers that now includes a veteran Stanley Cup champion in O’Reilly and another emerging young star in Glass.

VGK@NSH: Novak puts Predators ahead 1-0 in the 1st

Colton Sissons

Sissons, who has played his entire 537-game NHL career with Nashville, is the third longest-tenured player on this year’s Predators squad behind Filip Forsberg (616) and Roman Josi (827). Both reliable and durable, Sissons tied his single-season career high in points with 30 while playing in all 82 games for the Predators in 2022-23. Known primarily for his defensive ability as a forward, he also blocked a career-high 72 shots. Sissons, who is also strong in the face-off circle and a valuable penalty killer, has proven to be a vital veteran presence in the Predators bottom six.

STL@NSH: Sissons scores SHG in 2nd period

Mark Jankowski

A journeyman center with seven seasons of NHL experience, Jankowski is a valuable depth piece who can “plug-and-play” in a variety of situations when needed. Whether winning a big faceoff, blocking a shot or scoring on the power play, Jankowski proved his ability to answer the bell last season, his first with the Predators organization. He recorded 12 points (7g-5a) in 50 games with Nashville and 10 points (5g-5a) in nine games with Milwaukee in 2022-23, and the Preds inked him to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.

NSH@CGY: Jankowski buries rebound late in 1st

FORWARD PROSPECTS (CENTER)

Fedor Svechkov

Svechkov, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on May 5, will join the Preds for his first rookie camp and training camp this month as he prepares to enter his first North American professional season in 2023-24. Originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (19th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Svechkov split the 2022-23 season between three leagues in Russia and had been training with the Admirals in Milwaukee for several weeks before arriving in Nashville this summer. The bulk of his professional experience has come in the VHL, where he's tallied 53 points (15g-38a) in 82 games; Svechkov has also appeared in 31 career KHL games and has spent parts of four seasons in Russia's junior league after making his debut in 2019-20 with Ladia Togliatti.

Jasper Weatherby

The Preds signed Weatherby to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level on July 3. Weatherby spilt the 2022-23 season between two AHL teams - the San Jose Barracuda and Grand Rapids Griffins - compiling 17 points (6g-11a) in 70 games. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward has spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL, where he owns 32 points (11g-21a) in 95 games. He tallied two points (1g-1a) in his NHL debut with San Jose on Oct. 16, 2021 vs. Winnipeg and went on to play in 49 more contests that season, notching 11 points (5g-6a) in 11:14 of average ice time.

Jachym Kondelik

A fourth-round pick (111th overall) by the Predators in the 2018 NHL Draft, Kondelik has put up 11 points (5g-6a) in 40 games with Milwaukee over the past two seasons. At 6-foot-7 and 233 pounds, the hulking 23-year-old UConn product is entering the final season of the two-year, entry-level contract he signed with Nashville ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Nolan Burke

An undrafted free agent who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Preds last November, Burke has proven to be an elite scorer at the junior level. He scored 50 goals in 56 games for the Ontario Hockey League’s Sarnia Sting last season – the second-most among all OHL skaters – and led the league with 23 power-play goals. He is an exciting prospect with a high ceiling as he looks to begin his pro career.

