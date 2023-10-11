News Feed

Preds Fall to Lightning, 5-3, in Opening Night Thriller

GAME DAY: Preds at Lightning, Oct. 10

Predators Set 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

ESPN's John Buccigross Previews Preds vs. Lightning Opening Night Matchup

Nashville Mayor Proclaims Oct. 10 'Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day'

Celebrate The Preds 25th Anniversary With The Nissan Scavenger Hunt

Predators Assign Denis Gurianov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Assign Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL)

Preds Conclude Preseason Slate with 4-1 Loss to Hurricanes

Preseason Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes

Nashville Predators Announce Partnership with Fubo

Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

Preds Official Podcast: ROR on the POP! New Preds Forward Ryan O'Reilly

Predators Assign Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators to Honor David Poile During On-Ice Ceremony at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 22

Nashville Predators Announce Opening Week Celebrations

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Hurricanes

Preds Waiver Pickup Samuel Fagemo Feeling 'Ready to Go' Ahead of First Preseason Matchup

Musician, Family Man, Leader: Get to Know Ryan O'Reilly

An In-Depth Look at the Predators Newest Alternate Captain, On and Off the Ice

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

“I’m Ryan, and I’m an Aquarius.”

That’s how Nashville Predators center and alternate captain Ryan O’Reilly, ever humble and good-humored, responds when asked to describe himself – while flashing his trademark gap-toothed smile, of course.

While he may not like to sing his own praises, O’Reilly’s résumé speaks for itself. He won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and has collected numerous other accolades during his 14-year NHL career, including the Selke Trophy (2019), Lady Byng Memorial Trophy (2014) and three trips to the NHL All-Star Game.

Needless to say, O’Reilly was one of the hottest commodities on the NHL free-agency market in 2023. Any team would be lucky to have him; but when General Manager Barry Trotz and the Preds came calling, O’Reilly’s decision to sign a four-year, $18 million contract with Nashville was an easy one.

“It’s a very good team,” O’Reilly said. “I was playing against them for years. I was very impressed with them last year, almost making the playoffs with the injuries that they had. And my brother, obviously, had played in the organization and absolutely loved it.”

Indeed, O'Reilly's connection to Nashville goes deeper than merely playing here as a member of opposing teams. His brother, Cal, was drafted by Nashville in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2005 NHL Draft and appeared in 85 career games for the Predators from 2008-12. Two days after Ryan signed with the Preds, Cal signed a one-year deal to return to their AHL affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

“It’s so cool,” O’Reilly said. “I think for him to be older as we're coming back to the place where he started his career, being in the same organization with him is something that is so cool; especially at this time of our careers, at the end to be able to kind of play together or just be in the same organization, see each other, go to training camp together – it's cool. Not a lot of brothers get the chance to play professionally together, much less in the same organization."

Family is certainly at the center of everything for O'Reilly, as he and his wife, Dayna, have relocated to Nashville with their three children, Jameson (5), Declan (3) and Willa Rose (1). With Jameson starting kindergarten this year, O’Reilly was able to rely on his new teammates to help find schools in Nashville – much like Ryan McDonagh, who had a 5-year-old daughter starting kindergarten when he was traded to Nashville last summer.

“We were in four different houses within a year, which is a lot on kids,” said O'Reilly, who was traded from St. Louis to Toronto ahead of last season's trade deadline. “But to be here and get settled in this community, especially when so many of the guys have kids too, makes it so much easier.”

The elder O’Reilly children have already begun to show an interest in their dad’s career, with Jameson learning to play hockey and Declan enjoying coming to games.

“It's kind of fun to get them into it and teach them,” O’Reilly said. “Hopefully, they can grow up in the game like I did. I don't want to pressure them into it, but I know what the game has done for myself and how fun it's been and the relationships that I have from it, and I hope that they'll be able to experience it as well.”

Off the ice, the Music City seems to be a natural fit for O’Reilly, who both plays and collects guitars; at last count, he says, he owns at least eight.

“I like all sorts of folk music, but I bounce around everything,” O’Reilly said. “Typically, I can play more of that kind of folk-y stuff – Lumineers, Pearl Jam, that kind of stuff. I know a few country songs… With kids, though, it's tough. Usually when I do play guitar, they want to hear something silly that they can kind of dance around to. So I’m not really playing as much as I’d like to.”

O’Reilly admits he’s not much of a vocalist, though, but says that he can “get by.”

“I do [sing] a little bit – not well,” he said, “I don’t think I’m going to be cutting any records anytime soon.”

It’s just as well, though; at age 32, O’Reilly is entering his 15th NHL season and showing no signs of slowing down, even as the game gets faster and more competitive.

“Over the summer, I think I've worked a lot on getting quicker and faster,” O’Reilly said. “That's always been a concern with age, just my speed, and I think it's something I've worked on a lot. I think I’ve taken the steps that should help me continue to play for a long time, and I'm playing until they tell me I can’t. So hopefully I can stay healthy; but I feel healthy. I feel faster, and I’m incorporating that into games.”

Originally drafted by Colorado in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft, O'Reilly is just eight games shy of 1,000 in his NHL career, having previously played for the Avalanche, Sabres, Blues and Maple Leafs.

“Not to say I know what it takes to win, but I've been around,” O’Reilly said. “I think every year is different; every team is different with a certain way to kind of get out to your best start and give yourself a chance. So, I have great experience in that way.”

In addition to a wealth of experience and accolades, O'Reilly brings a cerebral approach, a tenacious energy and a winning mentality to a team looking to generate more offense en route to contending for a Stanley Cup. In addition to captaining St. Louis for three seasons from 2020-23, O'Reilly has finished in the Top 10 in voting for the Lady Byng seven times and the Selke Trophy six times. During St. Louis' run to the 2019 Stanley Cup, he tied for the lead among all NHL skaters in postseason points with 23 and was third in assists with 15. His 75 career Stanley Cup Playoff games are now tied for the third-most out of all players currently on Nashville's roster.

In other words, O’Reilly fits the bill as one of the “serial winners” Trotz was looking to add to this Preds roster. He recognizes that the team has promising young talent, elite goaltending and a solid defensive core, and he's eager to be a part of the solution on the front end.

“Now, after being around a bit, I can help younger guys, too,” O’Reilly said. “I think that's part of the reason I was brought here, because there's so much good talent here and good, young players; I can maybe help guide them from inside the room.”

