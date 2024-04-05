Michael McCarron Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Of course, McCarron credited much of the success to his time in the program, which has helped countless NHLers overcome battles with mental health, substance abuse and more since its inception in 1996.

“It was really helpful, and not only for everyday life, but also for the guys in here that you sacrifice for, that sacrifice for you,” McCarron said. “You want to be able to give 100 percent for the guys in the organization here who believe in you and expect you to be at your best… And then obviously in my [personal] life, it's pretty special too. I wake up every day feeling the same, feeling 100 percent, which is what you look for as an athlete.”

Reporting for training camp this summer with plenty to prove to both a new general manager in Barry Trotz and a new head coach in Andrew Brunette, McCarron said there was a noticeable difference in how he felt, both physically and mentally.

“I just felt something in my body and I just knew I was ready to go,” McCarron said. “I felt really healthy and I felt really good about my game. The way I was moving on the ice, I usually don't start moving like that in the summer. I had less aches and pains and less stress throughout the summer. So, I didn't necessarily think I'd have the best career year, but I knew I was ready to go in and make the team during training camp, that's for sure.”

The extra edge undoubtedly went a long way as McCarron made his first impressions. With no guarantees and a camp full of Predators hopefuls, the forward tackled the challenge head on and was ultimately rewarded, first with a spot on the team’s final roster, then with a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension in mid-February.

“It's never easy,” McCarron said. “I knew I had to have a really good camp and come in in good shape and just play the way I play and the way I know I can play, it was as simple as that. And I don't know if Bruno necessarily wanted me at the beginning, but I was able to slowly work my way into his lineup as a regular. It was pretty special to be able to do that with a new coach and a new GM, and the people in this organization and my family definitely propelled me to where I am today.”

Family - not just the one in Gold and Navy - has indeed played a huge supporting role for McCarron, who’s been described by coaches and teammates alike as the Predators’ ‘big brother’ figure.