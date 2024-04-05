Michael McCarron Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Award Given to NHL Player Who Best Exemplifies 'Qualities of Perseverance, Sportsmanship and Dedication to Hockey'

GettyImages-2089868757
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Michael McCarron wasn’t sure he’d ever play professional hockey again.

Taking the courageous step of entering the NHL/NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program just a few months into the 2022-23 campaign, the Nashville Predators forward put his health above all else and came out the other side all the better for it.

It’s of little surprise, then, that when the Nashville Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association picked a nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy - awarded annually to the player who ‘best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey’ - McCarron’s name came out on top.

“It's pretty cool,” McCarron said. “[Last year] was pretty nerve-wracking, but at the end of the day, maybe I didn't have the most knowledge about people who went away in the past to go seek help in the program. And now I have the utmost respect for people that do it, because it was hard to do. And I've just been super blessed to have such great people around me in the organization and my family and my wife. It's been a smooth transition back into the hockey world and it's been a great year.”

Indeed it has.

In 64 outings, No. 47 has notched new personal bests in points (22), goals (12) assists (10) and game-winning goals (3), while seeing more ice time than ever before. His three multi-point performances thus far matched a career high established in 2021-22, while his 52.9 percent success rate in the faceoff circle is second-best among his teammates.

GettyImages-2131329776

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 4: Michael McCarron #47 celebrates his goal with Kiefer Sherwood #44 of the Nashville Predators against the St. Louis Blues during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on April 4, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

© John Russell

Of course, McCarron credited much of the success to his time in the program, which has helped countless NHLers overcome battles with mental health, substance abuse and more since its inception in 1996.

“It was really helpful, and not only for everyday life, but also for the guys in here that you sacrifice for, that sacrifice for you,” McCarron said. “You want to be able to give 100 percent for the guys in the organization here who believe in you and expect you to be at your best… And then obviously in my [personal] life, it's pretty special too. I wake up every day feeling the same, feeling 100 percent, which is what you look for as an athlete.”

Reporting for training camp this summer with plenty to prove to both a new general manager in Barry Trotz and a new head coach in Andrew Brunette, McCarron said there was a noticeable difference in how he felt, both physically and mentally.

“I just felt something in my body and I just knew I was ready to go,” McCarron said. “I felt really healthy and I felt really good about my game. The way I was moving on the ice, I usually don't start moving like that in the summer. I had less aches and pains and less stress throughout the summer. So, I didn't necessarily think I'd have the best career year, but I knew I was ready to go in and make the team during training camp, that's for sure.”

The extra edge undoubtedly went a long way as McCarron made his first impressions. With no guarantees and a camp full of Predators hopefuls, the forward tackled the challenge head on and was ultimately rewarded, first with a spot on the team’s final roster, then with a two-year, $1.8 million contract extension in mid-February.

“It's never easy,” McCarron said. “I knew I had to have a really good camp and come in in good shape and just play the way I play and the way I know I can play, it was as simple as that. And I don't know if Bruno necessarily wanted me at the beginning, but I was able to slowly work my way into his lineup as a regular. It was pretty special to be able to do that with a new coach and a new GM, and the people in this organization and my family definitely propelled me to where I am today.”

Family - not just the one in Gold and Navy - has indeed played a huge supporting role for McCarron, who’s been described by coaches and teammates alike as the Predators’ ‘big brother’ figure.

GettyImages-1721123687

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: Michael McCarron #47 of the Nashville Predators poses with fans on the Gold Walk with his children prior to opening night against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena on October 12, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

© John Russell

Addressing the moniker ahead of his award nomination, McCarron made sure to credit his own older brother, John, as the source of inspiration.

“He was probably one of my biggest idols throughout my childhood and I always looked up to him,” McCarron said. “I just knew the way he treated me, so maybe that's how it comes out a little bit. I just try to come in here with a good attitude. I know people go through ups and downs throughout the year, myself included, but usually in here I’m trying to create some high energy, create some good pace in practice and just be a good guy. And I think that goes a long way over the course of 82 games.”

If McCarron wins the award, he’ll become the second player in franchise history to do so and the first since Steve Sullivan in 2009.

This is the first NHL Award nomination of McCarron’s career. Previous Masterton Trophy nominees from Nashville have included Cody Glass, Mark Borowiecki and Pekka Rinne.

The award was first presented by the NHL Writers' Association in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who died from an injury sustained during a game on Jan. 15, 1968.

Click here to learn more about the Masterton Trophy.

