Michael McCarron Nominated for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Michael McCarron wasn’t sure he’d ever play professional hockey again.
Taking the courageous step of entering the NHL/NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program just a few months into the 2022-23 campaign, the Nashville Predators forward put his health above all else and came out the other side all the better for it.
It’s of little surprise, then, that when the Nashville Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association picked a nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy - awarded annually to the player who ‘best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey’ - McCarron’s name came out on top.
“It's pretty cool,” McCarron said. “[Last year] was pretty nerve-wracking, but at the end of the day, maybe I didn't have the most knowledge about people who went away in the past to go seek help in the program. And now I have the utmost respect for people that do it, because it was hard to do. And I've just been super blessed to have such great people around me in the organization and my family and my wife. It's been a smooth transition back into the hockey world and it's been a great year.”
Indeed it has.
In 64 outings, No. 47 has notched new personal bests in points (22), goals (12) assists (10) and game-winning goals (3), while seeing more ice time than ever before. His three multi-point performances thus far matched a career high established in 2021-22, while his 52.9 percent success rate in the faceoff circle is second-best among his teammates.