Martin, Kemell Lead Preds Prospects to Victory Over Lightning 

Brady Martin converted on a penalty shot and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators prospects past the Tampa Bay Lightning by a 3-2 final on Friday evening to begin the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament.
Joakim Kemell tallied on the man advantage for the Preds, and defenseman Andrew Gibson scored what proved to be the game-winner to give Nashville a victory in their first outing of the tournament.
“The guys are all excited, and it's a little ratty early on for either team, but I thought the guys played well,” Milwaukee Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor said of the Preds prospects. “We scored a nice power-play goal. [Kemell] can really rip it. You saw what he can do. I thought a lot of guys played well, and you can see some of the younger guys were a little nervous in the first but then settled in. The nice part was, as the game went on, we started sticking together a little better, just supporting each other and cheering and activating on the bench. So there's some good signs.”
“A little rough start there for the first 10 minutes, they're kind of all over us,” Gibson said. “The boys are just trying to get settled in, coming from the summer. It's tough to jump into a game after a summer [of not playing a real game], but it's good to get the win, and the guys are happy. We brought it together at the end and had a really good second and third.”
After the Lightning struck first in the opening period, Martin found Kemell at the top of the right circle on a power-play opportunity, and the Finnish winger snapped a beautiful shot top shelf to even the score at 1-1.