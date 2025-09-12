Martin, Kemell Lead Preds Prospects to Victory Over Lightning 

Martin and Kemell played on Nashville’s top line along with Reid Schaefer, and the two goal scorers seemed to show some early chemistry, whether at even strength or on the power play.

“Two guys were great shots, great hockey sense,” Gibson said of Martin and Kemell. “It's pretty gross seeing them together, obviously, Kemmy being older and Marty being younger. You know, Marty's probably following a bit in his footsteps, and he's going to look up to him. So, it's good to have them on the line together.”

In the case of Martin, the highly touted centerman settled in nicely - much like the rest of his teammates - and certainly made an impact in his first game since Nashville called his name in the Draft last June.

“He played really well,” Taylor said of Martin. “He's young kid, it’s his first time [playing for the Preds], and obviously he's a high pick, and then there's a lot of pressure with that. But I thought he settled in, played well. He's competitive… I thought Brady played very well for his first kind of pro type of camp. He definitely looked like a guy that might have played in Milwaukee already with some maturity… I thought Brady was right there as well, so it looked like he's got some maturity to his game.”

Tampa Bay tied the score midway through the final frame, but with less than seven minutes to play in regulation, Gibson’s shot from the right point found a way through traffic and into the twine to give the Preds their final lead of the night.

From there, Nashville killed off a penalty and held off a late push from the Lightning to collect the win and start off the tournament just how they’d hoped.

“They had some looks late, and it was a little hairy there, but I thought we did a good job,” Taylor said. “The guys really want to win. When you're in these scenarios, you want to do well. The guys bond together. They've been together for a while through drafts and development camps and the rest of it. So, it's a fun place to coach, and there's not a lot of pressure to it. We just want to enjoy and make sure everybody gets an opportunity.”

Notes:

Joakim Kemell, Reid Schaefer, Ryder Rolston and Jack Matier all served as alternate captains for the Preds prospects on Friday.

Goaltender Ethan Haider started in net for Nashville before Jakub Milota took over just over halfway through the contest, and both netminders only surrendered one goal apiece in the win.

The second of three games for the Preds prospects comes saturday afternoon when they face the Carolina Hurricanes at 1 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com, and stay tuned to @PredsNHL on social and @brooksbratten on X for the latest updates all weekend long.