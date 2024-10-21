L'Heureux Excited, Ready for NHL Opportunity With Preds

Rookie Forward Could Make NHL Debut Tuesday

20240920JR237
By Brooks Bratten
@brooksbratten Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

Zachary L’Heureux knows he’s not going to singlehandedly pull the Predators out of the disappointment of a winless start to the season with one game - but could he provide a spark to a lineup that wouldn’t mind a change of fortune? Absolutely.

Nashville hopes that might just be the case on Tuesday night when they host the Boston Bruins, and the rookie, who has yet to make his NHL debut, could end up playing a role.

L’Heureux, who was called up from Milwaukee (AHL) on Monday, skated with the Predators during that morning’s practice at Centennial Sportsplex. Following the session, when asked if the plan was to get L’Heureux into the lineup on Tuesday, Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette replied in the affirmative.

If the 21-year-old does indeed find himself skating tomorrow evening at Bridgestone Arena, it would mark the anticipated debut of arguably Nashville’s most intriguing prospect - a winger who can provide a little bit of everything in his game.

“They just want me to be me,” L’Heureux said of what the Preds are expecting from him. “I’m not going to create a miracle or [anything], I’m just going to play my game, come in here and do what I do. Maybe bring a little excitement, bring a little jump and just see what I’m able to do here.”

“I thought he had a great camp, and he went down and played really well [in Milwaukee], too,” Brunette said of L’Heureux. “So, tribute to our development group and [Admirals Head Coach] Karl [Taylor] down there. He didn't pout [after not making the Predators out of training camp]. He went down, played hard and he’s got an opportunity.”

That opportunity would be well-earned for the energetic forward who has three goals and five points in four outings for the Admirals through four games this season. He tallied 19 goals and 48 points in 66 outings in Milwaukee last season, and he also finished second in the AHL in penalty minutes (197) and was fifth among all AHL rookies in points (48) and 11th in goals (19).

All of those numbers prove L’Heureux has certainly shown he has what it takes to produce in the American Hockey League - in all facets - and now he’s hoping to do so at the next level.

Zachary L'Heureux Previews Tuesday Game Against Boston Following Team Practice

“The support and the way they're able to build my game up and turn me into a real pro has been huge,” L’Heureux said of Milwaukee’s coaching staff. “And the number one thing they told me when I got down there is that their goal is for me to play in the National Hockey League, and when the time comes that I'd be ready. I feel more ready than ever.”

But, as the 27th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft also said Monday, the goal wasn’t to simply make it in the AHL.

“You don't dream about playing in the American Hockey League, you dream about playing in the National Hockey League,” L’Heureux said. “So, obviously this is a moment that's special for me, but I think it's more than that. It's my parents, it's grandparents, family, coaches - everybody that's been along the way for the journey. Hopefully it’s just getting started, but still, it's a step in the right direction, and it's really special.”

Defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, who was recalled from Milwaukee on Saturday and made his first Preds appearance of the season later that afternoon, knows L’Heureux better than most and has witnessed firsthand what the winger is capable of adding to a team.

“He's just full of energy and just competes so hard every shift he's out there,” Del Gaizo said of L’Heureux. “He never really gets tired. So when he plays a chippy game, he plays on the line and he makes plays as well. So, he's a hell of a player, and an even better person.

“Zach and I are really good friends and spend a lot of time together in Milwaukee. He’s just a really upbeat hockey player. He plays with a lot of energy, a lot of passion, can make plays and so I’m super happy that he's here.”

Like anyone working to get to this point, L’Heureux has surely had his ups and downs. But, just as every player on the Nashville roster would attest to right now, he knows there’s nothing more important than finding that first win of the season.

And if he does see the bright lights of an NHL game for the first time on Tuesday, L’Heureux intends on making the most of it.

“It's definitely something that I've been working towards my whole life,” L’Heureux said. “It's a privilege, and I'm not taking it for granted. I’m trying to enjoy it, soak it all in, and I know the next few days are going to be really exciting."

Head Coach Andrew Brunette Previews Tuesday Game Against Boston Following Team Practice

