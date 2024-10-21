L'Heureux Excited, Ready for NHL Opportunity With Preds

Zachary L’Heureux knows he’s not going to singlehandedly pull the Predators out of the disappointment of a winless start to the season with one game - but could he provide a spark to a lineup that wouldn’t mind a change of fortune? Absolutely.

Nashville hopes that might just be the case on Tuesday night when they host the Boston Bruins, and the rookie, who has yet to make his NHL debut, could end up playing a role.

L’Heureux, who was called up from Milwaukee (AHL) on Monday, skated with the Predators during that morning’s practice at Centennial Sportsplex. Following the session, when asked if the plan was to get L’Heureux into the lineup on Tuesday, Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette replied in the affirmative.

If the 21-year-old does indeed find himself skating tomorrow evening at Bridgestone Arena, it would mark the anticipated debut of arguably Nashville’s most intriguing prospect - a winger who can provide a little bit of everything in his game.

“They just want me to be me,” L’Heureux said of what the Preds are expecting from him. “I’m not going to create a miracle or [anything], I’m just going to play my game, come in here and do what I do. Maybe bring a little excitement, bring a little jump and just see what I’m able to do here.”

“I thought he had a great camp, and he went down and played really well [in Milwaukee], too,” Brunette said of L’Heureux. “So, tribute to our development group and [Admirals Head Coach] Karl [Taylor] down there. He didn't pout [after not making the Predators out of training camp]. He went down, played hard and he’s got an opportunity.”

That opportunity would be well-earned for the energetic forward who has three goals and five points in four outings for the Admirals through four games this season. He tallied 19 goals and 48 points in 66 outings in Milwaukee last season, and he also finished second in the AHL in penalty minutes (197) and was fifth among all AHL rookies in points (48) and 11th in goals (19).

All of those numbers prove L’Heureux has certainly shown he has what it takes to produce in the American Hockey League - in all facets - and now he’s hoping to do so at the next level.