Keith Urban to Perform National Anthem on Jan. 18 as Part of the Nashville Predators’ Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series Game

The First 10,000 Fans in Attendance Will Receive an Exclusive Keith Urban Bobblehead

MusicCityBobbleheadSeries-WebGraphics-KeithUrban_2568 x 1444
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Jan. 15, 2025) – Country music superstar Keith Urban will perform the National Anthem and make a special appearance on the Bridgestone Arena Band Stage this Saturday, Jan. 18, as part of the Nashville Predators’ Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series during their game against the Minnesota Wild.

The Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series, presented by Visit Music City, celebrates the connection between Nashville’s iconic musicians and their love for the Predators. Fans will receive an exclusive Keith Urban bobblehead, available to the first 10,000 attendees. Leading up to the game, the excitement ramps up with a high-energy Bud Light Pregame Party at the BetMGM Sports Lounge at Bridgestone Arena, hosted by Zach McCann and DJ Battle. The event will feature Keith Urban-themed trivia, live music, interactive games and a variety of prizes and giveaways, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. Fans can look forward to an exciting lineup of Music City Hockey Bobblehead activations, featuring exclusive photo opportunities, specially themed food items at select locations, a chance to win Keith Urban concert tickets and much more.

Keith Urban is heading back to Bridgestone Arena for his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR featuring Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins on Friday, Oct. 17. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series and to purchase tickets, fans can visit NashvillePredators.com/Bobbleheads.

News Feed

Preds Top Golden Knights to Collect 1,000th Win in Franchise History

GAME DAY: Golden Knights vs. Preds, January 14

Preds Reflect on Playing With Weber, Rinne Ahead of Golden Hall Induction

Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Capitals

Predators Recall Kieffer Bellows From Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Capitals vs. Preds, January 11

Selection of Poile, Weber, Rinne to Preds Golden Hall's Inaugural Class a No-Brainer

Stiga Talks Scoring Golden Goal for United States at World Junior Championship, Development as Preds Prospect

Forsberg Scores, Preds Fall to Jets as Road Trip Concludes

Predators Reassign Two to Milwaukee (AHL)

GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, January 7

Svechkov's Confidence, Personality Shining Through in Second Stint With Preds

Predators Recall Kevin Gravel From Milwaukee (AHL)

WJC Blog: Follow Preds Prospects at the 2025 World Junior Championship

O'Reilly's Hat Trick Powers Preds Past Flames

GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, January 4

Saros, Preds Shut Out Canucks to Start 2025

Predators Prospect Report: January 3