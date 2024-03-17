Josi Fuels Predators to 4-1 Win Over Kraken as Nashville Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

Nashville Matches Second-Longest Point Streak in Franchise History, Returns Home to Face San Jose on Tuesday

SEA Capper
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

The train keeps rolling. 

Roman Josi scored twice and Juuse Saros made 23 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the Seattle Kraken, 4-1, at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday to extend their point streak to 14 games (12-0-2). 

The result sees Nashville match the second-longest point streak in franchise history and move one game away from tying the longest streak, established during the 2017-18 season.

“It was a grind,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we stayed true to our game all the way through and weathered some storms, but we got to our identity for the most part. And I thought we started pushing them out of the game a little bit, both physically and being on top of them, taking away time and space and being on top of pucks. So, I thought we did good things, but it was a tough game.”

“It's huge,” Josi said. “Obviously, the point streak is awesome, because you need the points. But I think the way we've been playing is a lot of fun. I feel like every night we're working really hard, we're playing fast and every guy works extremely hard and we play as a team. We have different guys stepping up and it just feels like every night it's a complete team effort. Everyone is going and it's a lot of fun to play like that.”

With the win, the Predators concluded their four-game road trip at 3-0-1 and moved to 21-10-3 on the road this season.

QUICK HITS

The Captain

With two goals and a wide-open net at the opposite end of the ice, No. 59 could have very well exited the playing surface on Saturday with his first career hat trick. Instead, Nashville’s captain elected to give his team an important two points. 

“I think when there's an empty net, if you have a chance you try to finish the game, and it doesn't matter who it is,” Josi said. “But that’s totally OK. We got a huge win against a team that's right behind us and I thought it was an intense game and the way we played, I thought was awesome. We found a way again.”

Despite the modesty, Saturday indeed featured another showcase performance from No. 59, who left the game with his second multi-goal effort in his last nine contests.

“That’s the reason he's probably, in my opinion, the world's best defenseman,” Brunette said. “He just does stuff like he did today. He takes over games and we lean on him all the time, both for his play and for his leadership.”

The effort was additionally Josi’s 17th multi-point performance of the season and gave him a three-game point streak (2g-3a).

100 for Janko

Saturday proved a banner night for Predators forward Mark Jankowski, who tallied two assists to reach 100 career NHL points (52g-48a). 

“It feels good,” Jankowski said. “Everything's feeling good right now, we're playing well and our line is clicking. Every line is clicking. So, it's been a lot of fun for the whole group and then just to get that milestone feels good too.”

“He's come in and he's played really well,” Brunette said. “Obviously, in the American [Hockey] League he was dominating and he came in here with some swagger and some confidence and he's making plays and he's got a really nice fit with [Tommy Novak] and [Luke Evangelista] and they've been great. [Jankowski] has been a big reason why we're on this little bit of a streak and he's done a lot of good things for our group.”

The performance was Jankowski’s second multi-point effort of the season, both coming in his last three outings. The forward now has six points (1g-5a) in his last five games. 

Two for Fil, Two for Mac

With a goal and an assist, Filip Forsberg recorded his 22nd multi-point game of the season, matching a career high established during the 2021-22 season. He is four multi-point performances away from matching the franchise record set by Josi in 2021-22.

With two assists, defenseman Ryan McDonagh recorded his sixth multi-point outing of the season. He is two multi-point efforts away from matching a career high established during the 2018-19 season.

Novak Keeps Rolling

The Predators continued to see contributions from Tommy Novak on Saturday, as No. 82 scored his 14th goal of the season to open the game.

Novak’s goal gives the forward six points (2g-4a) in his last seven outings.

UP NEXT

The Predators return to Bridgestone Arena for a meeting with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. 

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Click here to get tickets

NOTES

  • Josi collected his 33rd career game-winning goal and tied Drew Doughty for the sixth most by a defenseman with a single franchise in NHL history. The only others with more: Ray Bourque (60 w/ BOS), Denis Potvin (44 w/ NYI), Brian Leetch (37 w/ NYR), Nicklas Lidstrom (35 w/ DET) and Kris Letang (34 w/ PIT).
  • Josi scored his 62nd career power-play goal; only two active defensemen (min. 1 GP in 2023-24) have more Brent Burns (88) and Doughty (79).
  • Forsberg collected his 107th power-play assist to pass Martin Erat and tie Shea Weber for the third most in Predators history.
  • Defenseman Tyson Barrie rejoined Nashville’s lineup for the first time since Feb. 15.
  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Dante Fabbro (upper body, week-to-week), Cody Glass and Spencer Stastney (upper body, week-to-week) were scratched and did not skate in Saturday’s game.

News Feed

After Making Predators 'Hitstory' Lauzon Eyes a New Target: 'He Wants the League Record'

GAME DAY: Preds at Kraken, March 16

Nashville Predators to Host Ford Military Salute Week March 19-23 With Two Military Appreciation Games

Once a Division Rival, Zucker Acclimates to Role with Streaking Predators

Predators Defeat Jets, 4-2, Extend Point Streak to 13 Games

'I Know This Team Wants to Win': Stastney Eager to Contribute to Surging Predators

GAME DAY: Preds at Jets, March 13

Predators Recall Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Keep Point Streak Alive in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Wild

GAME DAY: Preds at Wild, March 10

Predators Defeat Blue Jackets, 2-1, Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, March 9

Predators GM Barry Trotz Recaps Nashville's Moves at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline

Predators Sign Gustavs Grigals to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to Two-Year, $1.6 Million Contract

Predators Sign Dante Fabbro to One-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Trade Deadline Pickups Beauvillier, Anderson-Dolan Excited to Join Surging Predators

Predators Acquire Wade Allison from Philadelphia