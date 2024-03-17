Josi Fuels Predators to 4-1 Win Over Kraken as Nashville Extends Point Streak to 14 Games

The train keeps rolling.

Roman Josi scored twice and Juuse Saros made 23 saves as the Nashville Predators defeated the Seattle Kraken, 4-1, at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday to extend their point streak to 14 games (12-0-2).

The result sees Nashville match the second-longest point streak in franchise history and move one game away from tying the longest streak, established during the 2017-18 season.

“It was a grind,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think we stayed true to our game all the way through and weathered some storms, but we got to our identity for the most part. And I thought we started pushing them out of the game a little bit, both physically and being on top of them, taking away time and space and being on top of pucks. So, I thought we did good things, but it was a tough game.”

“It's huge,” Josi said. “Obviously, the point streak is awesome, because you need the points. But I think the way we've been playing is a lot of fun. I feel like every night we're working really hard, we're playing fast and every guy works extremely hard and we play as a team. We have different guys stepping up and it just feels like every night it's a complete team effort. Everyone is going and it's a lot of fun to play like that.”

With the win, the Predators concluded their four-game road trip at 3-0-1 and moved to 21-10-3 on the road this season.

QUICK HITS

The Captain

With two goals and a wide-open net at the opposite end of the ice, No. 59 could have very well exited the playing surface on Saturday with his first career hat trick. Instead, Nashville’s captain elected to give his team an important two points.

“I think when there's an empty net, if you have a chance you try to finish the game, and it doesn't matter who it is,” Josi said. “But that’s totally OK. We got a huge win against a team that's right behind us and I thought it was an intense game and the way we played, I thought was awesome. We found a way again.”

Despite the modesty, Saturday indeed featured another showcase performance from No. 59, who left the game with his second multi-goal effort in his last nine contests.