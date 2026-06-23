July 23, 2026

By Maggie Meier

Recently, our team attended the opening of the Fossil Frontiers exhibit at the Adventure Science Center—a spectacular space dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of learning in both children and adults. Recognizing a great need for fossil visibility in our region, the Nashville Predators Foundation was proud to partner with the center by providing grant funding over the past two years to help bring this incredible exhibit to life. A key part of Fossil Frontiers is the Sabretooth Display. Already a visitor favorite, this exhibition is expected to reach over 3,000,000 visitors over its lifespan. The Predators Foundation is honored to be the sole funder of the featured Sabretooth Display.

During our visit, we heard from Adventure Science Center leadership, including Joel Abramson and Michelle Pruit, who shared insights into how impactful and exciting this addition is for both the scientific and Nashville communities. Michelle welcomed our team as the very first official group to experience the exhibit. Her energy was contagious, and it immediately became clear that the exhibit was designed to exude that exact sense of child-like wonder and excitement.

The exhibit itself features an impressive collection, with fossils sourced from right here in our own backyard to as far away as China. It also offers immersive, hands-on activities—such as digging for fossils—that spark instant curiosity. A fan-favorite highlight of the tour was watching Gnash pose next to a saber-tooth tiger fossil, which serves as a perfect representation of how community partnerships and science can come together in a fun, memorable way.

When you walk through Fossil Frontiers, you can truly feel the dedication the Adventure Science Center team has for nurturing the growth, curiosity and imagination of every visitor.

The Fossil Frontiers exhibit is now officially open to the public, and we highly encourage everyone to go check it out! The Adventure Science Center has built a truly special place for exploration and learning in the Nashville community, and it just keeps getting better.