GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, October 26

Less than 24 hours after defeating Los Angeles in a shootout, the Nashville Predators will try for their second win in as many nights when they host the Dallas Stars this evening (6 p.m. CT) at Bridgestone Arena. Tonight’s contest is the first of three meetings between the division foes this season and the fourth out of a season-long, five-game homestand for the Preds.

After dropping the first contest of said homestand, the Predators defeated Vancouver on Thursday before topping L.A. last night in the shootout. Now, they’ll welcome a Stars team that was also victorious last night, and Nashville knows they’ll need an even better effort if they’re to collect two points once more.

“Little cleaner hockey,” Preds forward Filip Forsberg said Saturday when asked what his team needs to do against the Stars. “Obviously, [the Kings are] a great team, but Dallas probably has even more offensive firepower, and we can't turn it back over that much and give them all the rushes. They're going to punish us a little bit more. But at the same time, we can do a lot of things we did tonight and have success with that. A good one tomorrow as well.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Preds announced Captain Roman Josi as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The ailment is not related to his recent POTS diagnosis.

Defenseman Nic Hague was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday and appeared in his first game as a member of the Preds. The 6-foot-6 blueliner recorded one assist, one shot and two hits in over 21 minutes of ice time. Winger Jonathan Marchessault also returned to the Nashville lineup after missing the previous three games with a lower-body injury.

The Preds will not hold a morning skate prior to this evening’s game against Dallas.

The Good Guys:

Ryan O’Reilly tallied twice, while Forsberg and Cole Smith also scored in regulation time during last night’s win over the Kings. O’Reilly, Forsberg and Erik Haula converted for Nashville in the shootout before Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the game-winner in the ninth round, and Juuse Saros made 36 saves through 65 minutes - and then six more in the shootout.

O’Reilly leads the Preds with five goals and eight points on the season, followed by Forsberg with three tallies and six points. Marchessault and Haula each have two goals and two assists, and Smith has three goals in nine games. Saros is now 4-2-2 in net; Justus Annunen lost his only decision thus far.

The Predators’ penalty kill ranks fourth in the NHL at 90.3 percent and has killed off 18 of the past 20 power plays they have faced. Nashville is the only team in the NHL that has not conceded a power-play goal at home this season (18-for-18).

The Opposition:

The Stars snapped a four-game skid with a 3-2 victory over Carolina last night in Dallas. Mikko Rantanen leads the club with 10 points (3g-7a), followed by Wyatt Johnston with five goals and nine points. Jason Robertson has three goals and seven points; Roope Hintz has seven helpers and eight points. Jake Oettinger, who got the win last night, is 4-2-1 in net; Casey DeSmith dropped his only start of the season thus far.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 52-54-(1)-5 all-time against the Stars, including a 32-22-(1)-2 mark at home. Nashville is 4-6-0 in their last 10 against Dallas and just 1-4-0 in their last five at Bridgestone Arena.

Last season, the Predators began and concluded facing the Stars, it was only the second time in franchise history that the Predators have faced the same opponent to start and close the year (Columbus in 2012-13). The Predators have scored first in seven of their last nine wins against the Stars.

Notables Versus Dallas:

Steven Stamkos has tallied 31 points (18g-13a) in his last 26 contests against the Stars. He has picked up 30 points (18g-12a) over his last 24 contests vs. Dallas, including 13 points (7g-6a) in his last 14 meetings.

Filip Forsberg has 16 goals and 33 points in 46 career meetings with Dallas. His 16 goals against the Stars are his fourth-most against an individual team in his career.

Ryan O’Reilly’s 25 career assists against Dallas are tied for the ninth-most by an active skater in the NHL (Josi).

Stars forward Colin Blackwell recorded 10 points (3g-7a) in 33 games with the Predators from 2018-20. Dallas forward Matt Duchene (2019-23) skated for the Preds and put up 141 points (62g-79a) in 178 games played.

Milestone Watch:

Brady Skjei played in his 700th career NHL game on Saturday vs. Los Angeles.

Michael Bunting is three goals from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Steven Stamkos (228) is four power play goals from passing Dino Ciccarelli (232) for the 10th-most in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s contest begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)