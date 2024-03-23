GAME DAY: Red Wings vs. Preds, March 23

The Nashville Predators can record the longest point streak of the 2023-24 NHL campaign on Saturday as they host the Detroit Red Wings at Bridgestone Arena.

“It's going to be a great game and it's going to be a fun atmosphere,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Saturday afternoon in Smashville, it doesn't get any better than that. And there's a little history [with Detroit]. Obviously playing here 25 years ago, I think that’s when it started, but once they played in the playoffs a few times, they’re fun games to be a part of… And it's a big game. Every game right now down the stretch is huge for each team we play, and tomorrow is no different.”

Facing another desperate and dangerous team in the Red Wings, the Predators want to keep their foot on the gas and not waver from the relentless style of play that’s fueled them through a franchise-record 16-game point streak.

“I think we're trying to catch whoever’s in front of us,” Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly said. “We're finding ways to win these games and it's not going to be easy. There are great teams ahead of us, but our goal is to keep catching up. If we do that, we put ourselves in a good spot, and every point matters right now, so it's a big one. All of our attention is on Detroit. It's going to be a tough challenge for us tomorrow.”

“We're going to continue to hunt,” Brunette said. “We're not going to be complacent with where we're at, because this League is too hard and we've been through it too many times. No lead is safe. We just want to keep our game intact and be [ourselves] night and night out and that'll give us a chance to win games.”

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Lankinen earned his first career shutout with Nashville and Filip Forsberg scored twice as the Predators defeated the Florida Panthers, 3-0, to establish a franchise record 16-game point streak (14-0-2) on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Lankinen’s 33-save shutout was the third of his career and his first since joining the Predators in 2022-23. The result additionally earned Lankinen 10 wins on the season for the second time in his career and his first time with the Predators.

With two goals and an assist, Forsberg recorded his second straight three-point performance, his third straight multi-point performance and a five-game point streak (5g-5a).

Gustav Nyquist recorded a goal and an assist for the second multi-point performance in his last four outings and extended his point streak to four games (2g-4a).

Ryan O’Reilly factored on two goals to reach 34 assists on the season; the effort earned the forward his 16th multi-point performance of the season.

Roman Josi assisted on Forsberg’s first goal and extended his point streak to five games (3g-6a).

The result bolstered Nashville’s first Wild Card position and moved the team to 41-25-4 on the season and 22-10-3 on the road.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (77) and goals (38); he is tied for 15th and ninth among all NHL skaters in each respective category.

Josi leads his team and is fifth among NHL defensemen in assists (53); Nashville’s captain additionally leads all League blueliners in goals (18).

With Lankinen receiving the start on Thursday, Juuse Saros is likely to get the nod on Saturday.

Saros is 30-21-4 after 55 appearances, with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. The netminder is currently on a career-high 12-game point streak (10-0-2), tied for the longest in Predators history with Pekka Rinne (11-0-1).

The Predators 16-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL and is tied with the Edmonton Oilers (16-0-0) for the longest by an NHL team this season. During the streak, Nashville has outscored their opponents 68-29, scored the most goals per game (4.25) and allowed the fewest goals per game (1.81).

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division and holds the Western Conference’s first Wild Card spot with 86 points and a 19-15-1 record at Bridgestone Arena.

THE OTHER GUYS

After dropping seven in a row from Feb. 29 to March 14, then righting the ship to win three of their last four, the Red Wings enter Saturday’s contest desperate to maintain control of the Eastern Conference’s second Wild Card spot.

Lucas Raymond leads the Wings in points (60), Dylan Larkin leads in goals (28) and Shayne Gostisbehere leads in assists (37).

Former Central Division foe Patrick Kane has been a dangerous addition for the Wings as well, recording 39 points (16g-23a) in as many games this season after signing as a free agent in November.

Goaltender Alex Lyon, confirmed as Saturday’s starter, is 18-15-2 after 35 appearances, with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Detroit is fifth in the Atlantic Division with 78 points and a 15-17-1 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 45-52-(4)-11 all-time against the Red Wings, including a 26-24-(2)-3 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the second and final matchup between Nashville and Detroit in 2023-24; it is the first and only at home.

Nashville is 0-0-1 against Detroit this season, earning a point in a 5-4 overtime loss at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 29. The Predators are 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Red Wings; they are 7-2-1 in their last 10; and 4-1-0 in their last five at home.

Nashville has won 10 of its last 14 games against Detroit, including six in a row from Feb. 23, 2021-Jan. 22, 2022, the franchise’s longest-ever win streak vs. the Red Wings. The Predators went 6-2-0 against the Red Wings in 2020-21, their most wins in a single season vs. their former Central Division rival. On Feb. 28, 2009, the Predators defeated the Red Wings, 8-0, at Bridgestone Arena. It is tied for the highest margin of victory in a game in franchise history.

NOTABLES VS. DETROIT

Josi (Nov. 26, 2011) and Filip Forsberg (April 14, 2013) made their NHL debuts against the Red Wings.

Josi has a team-high 27 points (3g-24a) in 37 career games vs. the Red Wings; Forsberg has posted 20 points (9g-11a) in 22 career meetings with Detroit, including a three-point effort (2g-1a) on Dec. 29.

Saros is 7-2-1 with a 1.93 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and one shutout in 11 career games against the Red Wings.

Lankinen recorded his first career NHL shutout on Feb. 17, 2021 at Detroit.

Dante Fabbro recorded a career-high three points (1g-2a) on Dec. 7, 2021 at Detroit.

Nyquist was selected by Detroit in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft. He played the first 481 games of his NHL career with the Red Wings from 2011-19, tallying 295 points (125g-170a).

Michael McCarron is a Grosse Pointe, Mich., native and played for the Honeybaked AAA program and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons is one point from 200 in his NHL career.

Josi is three games from 900 and four assists from 500 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Nyquist is four assists from 300 in his NHL career.

Tyson Barrie is five assists from 400 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Saturday’s game begins at 3:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)