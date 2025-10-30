GAME DAY: Preds at Flyers, October 30

Following the conclusion of a five-game homestand, the Nashville Predators are back on the road tonight as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season and Nashville’s 12th overall on the 2025-26 campaign.

After a shootout win over Los Angeles on Saturday, the Preds have since dropped decisions to the Dallas Stars (3-2) on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-2) on Tuesday. In the most recent outing, the Predators had a late push and scored twice in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a game that saw the Lightning out-shoot, out-chance and out-score the Predators.

“We had a little bit of pushback there in the third, but our second wasn't good enough,” Preds forward Michael Bunting said following the loss. “It wasn't a good game by us, but we did have some pushback. We just have to move forward from this one and learn from it and what makes us successful.”

Preds defenseman Adam Wilsby left Tuesday’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. There was no further update on his status following the game. Fedor Svechkov and Nick Blankenburg were scratched for Nashville on Tuesday. Preds Captain Roman Josi remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Predators did not practice on Wednesday but are expected to hold a morning skate today in Philadelphia.

The Good Guys:

Luke Evangelista and Filip Forsberg tallied for the Preds on Tuesday, while Juuse Saros took the loss in net. Ryan O’Reilly leads Nashville with five goals and nine points, followed by Forsberg with four goals and eight points. Erik Haula (2g-4a) and Evangelista (1g-5a) have six points apiece. Saros is now 4-3-2 in net; Justus Annunen is 0-2-0.

The Opposition:

The Flyers have won four out of their last five outings, including a 3-2 shootout victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Former Anaheim forward Trevor Zegras (2g-7a) and Sean Couturier (2g-7a) co-lead the Flyers with nine points each, followed by Bobby Brink (3g-4a) with seven points. Dan Vladar has a 3-2-0 mark in net; Samuel Ersson is 2-1-1 on the season.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 16-13-(3)-4 all-time against the Flyers, including an 8-8-(1)-2 mark away from home. Nashville is 5-4-1 in their last 10 versus Philadelphia and 2-1-2 in the last five at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Notables Versus Philadelphia:

Ryan O’Reilly has recorded nearly a point per game in 26 career meetings with the Flyers, tallying 10 goals and 25 points.

Steven Stamkos has posted 56 points (28g-28a) in 44 career games against the Flyers. The 28 goals are tied for the third-most he has tallied against a single franchise in his career. Stamkos recorded his career-high for most points in a game against the Flyers on March 3, 2018, with five points (2g-3a). The forward has points in nine of his last 11 contests against the Flyers (5g-10a-15pts) and 15 of the last 18 meetings (10g-19a-29pts). He recorded his 1,000th career NHL point (assist) on Dec. 2, 2022 vs. Philadelphia.

Filip Forsberg has recorded 15 points (8g-7a) in 16 contests against the Flyers in his career. He is currently on a three-game point streak (2g-4a) vs. Philadelphia.

Jonathan Marchessault has 13 points (6g-7a) in 16 career games against the Flyers. He potted two goals and added an assist on Nov. 18, 2023 at Philadelphia.

Milestone Watch:

Michael Bunting is three goals from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Steven Stamkos (228) is four power play goals from passing Dino Ciccarelli (232) for the 10th-most in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for this evening’s contest begins at 5:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and Chris Mason will have the call on the television side. Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network.