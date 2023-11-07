GAME DAY: Preds at Flames, Nov. 7

The Nashville Predators (5-6-0) continue their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Calgary Flames (3-7-1) on Tuesday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Puck drop is at 8 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:

LINE ‘EM UP

Below are Nashville’s lines from Saturday’s game at Edmonton:

Forsberg - O’Reilly - Nyquist

Sherwood - Novak - Evangelista

Trenin - Sissons - Smith

Foudy - Pärssinen - Tomasino

Josi - Fabbro

Lauzon - Carrier

Del Gaizo - Barrie

Lankinen

Saros

Scratches: Fagemo, McCarron, McDonagh

IR: Schenn, Glass

LAST TIME OUT

The Predators moved to 2-4-0 on the road in 2023-24 with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. It was Nashville’s first win in Edmonton since Oct. 20, 2018, snapping a five-game slide.

Ryan O’Reilly (3g-1a) recorded Nashville’s first hat trick of the season and the fifth of his NHL career in his eighth career four-point game. Filip Forsberg added three points (1g-2a) to extend his season-opening road point streak to six games, tied for the fourth-longest in franchise history. Alexandre Carrier (2a) and Tommy Novak (1g-1a) also had multi-point outings. Marc Del Gaizo skated 18:02 in his NHL debut and earned an assist on Forsberg’s goal.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 41-25-(4)-13 all-time against the Flames, including a 19-13-(3)-5 record on the road. This is the first of three matchups between Nashville and Calgary in 2023-24 and the first and only at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Nashville went 3-0-0 against Calgary last season, outscoring the Flames by a combined 9-4. The Predators have only lost three times in regulation to the Flames since Dec. 15, 2015 (12-3-6) and have picked up at least one point in 27 of their last 34 games (19-7-8).

NOTABLES VS. CALGARY

Forsberg leads all Nashville skaters with 12 goals in 23 career games against the Flames.

Roman Josi has six goals and 19 assists in 31 career games vs. Calgary.

Tyson Barrie has 27 points (3g-24a) in 40 career meetings with Calgary; 11 of those points have come on the power play (11a).

Juuse Saros is 8-1-1 with a .929 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average in 11 career games vs. the Flames.

Flames Assistant Coach Dan Lambert spent four seasons with the Predators in the same role from 2019-23.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filthy Forsberg: Forsberg leads Nashville in points with 12 (2g-10a) after a three-point performance on Saturday against the Oilers (1g-2a). He extended his point streak to four games (1g-6a). This is the fastest he has reached the 10-assist mark to begin a season in his NHL career (11 GP).

Tommy Hockey: Novak has points in five of his last six games (4g-3a). He notched his second multi-point game of the season on Saturday at Edmonton (1g-1a).

Sizzlin’ Hot: Colton Sissons is third on the Predators in goals with five; he had 12 goals in 82 games last season. Sissons has scored twice and has three points (2g-1a) in his last five games.

Out for Vange-ance: Luke Evangelista has seven points (1g-6a) in his last seven games, including two multi-point efforts – on Oct. 21 vs. San Jose (1g-1a) and Oct. 28 vs. Toronto (2a).

Captain Clutch: Josi has points in seven of his last eight games (2g-6a). He scored his first goal of the season, the OT winner, on Oct. 28 vs. Toronto, and added his first power-play goal of the campaign on Thursday at Seattle. With an assist on Saturday at Edmonton, he extended his point streak to four games (2g-3a).

Factor 1,000: O’Reilly played in his 1,000th career NHL game last week at Vancouver, becoming the fifth player to play his 1,000th career NHL game in a Predators uniform. He has nine points (6g-3a) and four power-play goals in his last eight games.

On the Attack: Through 11 games, the Predators are fifth in the NHL in expected goal percentage (5-on-5) at 56.5 percent per MoneyPuck.com. Nashville is also ninth in expected goals for per 60 minutes (2.69) and tied for seventh in high-danger shots for (25).

Power Play: The Predators are tied for sixth in the NHL in power-play goals with 11; they are tied for 11th in power-play percentage at 23.4 percent. Nashville has scored multiple power-play goals in the same game four times this season and is operating at 30.3 percent on the power play in its last eight games, going 10-for-33 in that span. Forsberg leads the team with six power-play points (1g-5a), while Novak and O’Reilly share the team lead in power-play goals (4); both are tied for second in the NHL in the category.

THE OTHER GUYS

Calgary snapped a six-game losing streak with a 6-3 road win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Martin Popisil scored on his first NHL shot for the Flames, Mikael Backlund scored twice, and Dan Vladar made 17 saves in the win.

The Flames will be without their leading goal scorer in Andrew Mangiapane (4g) on Tuesday, as the forward will serve a one-game suspension after being assessed a match penalty for cross-checking against Seattle’s Jared McCann on Saturday.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Saturday’s game begins at 7:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Max Herz and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Chase McCabe and Pete Weber beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM.

(El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)