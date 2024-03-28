GAME DAY: Preds at Coyotes, March 28

The Nashville Predators look to extend their franchise-record point streak to 19 games, the seventh-longest in NHL history, when they face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.

Puck drop is at 9 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

LAST TIME OUT

The Predators erased a three-goal deficit in the third period before Roman Josi scored in overtime to pull off a thrilling come-from-behind, 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

The result saw Nashville extend their franchise-record point streak to 18 games (16-0-2) and their winning streak to six.

Josi’s overtime-winner was the defenseman’s third deciding goal of Nashville’s 18-game streak and gave him his 24th point (8g-16a) since the franchise-record run began on Feb. 17.

Nashville’s top line of Filip Forsberg (1g-2a), Ryan O’Reilly (1g-2a) and Gustav Nyquist (1g-1a) combined for eight points against the Golden Knights.

O’Reilly’s third-period goal was his 25th of the season and his first since March 10 vs. Minnesota. His two assists gave the forward his fifth three-point game of the season and the second during Nashville’s 18-game run.

Nyquist’s tying goal extended his point streak to six games (3g-6a) and earned him his 15th multi-point game of the season and his eighth since Nashville’s streak began. The forward now has 24 points (8g-16a) during that span.

Scoring in the second period, Forsberg reached the 40-goal mark for the second time of his career and became the first player in Predators history to record multiple 40-goal and 80-point campaigns. Forsberg additionally matched a season-high seven-game point streak (7g-7a) and a franchise-record tying six-game goal streak.

Jankowski’s second-period goal was his fifth of the season and the second in his last four games.

With a 31-save performance, Juuse Saros extended his career-high point streak to 14 games (12-0-2) in the win, the longest goaltender point streak in franchise history.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (81) and goals (40); he has recorded a team-high 28 points (15g-13a) during Nashville’s 18-game point streak and is tied for third among all NHL skaters in goals since the streak began on Feb. 17.

Josi leads his club in assists (54) and all NHL defensemen in goals (19). Nashville’s captain has recorded 24 points (8g-16a), the second most among his teammates and the joint-most among all League blueliners, during Nashville’s streak.

Saros is 32-21-4 after 57 appearances, with a 2.75 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage; the netminder is 12-0-2 and has posted a 1.92 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage during Nashville’s point streak.

Kevin Lankinen is 10-4-0 in 19 appearances, with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage; he has won all four of his starts during Nashville’s streak and posted a 1.50 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage in that span.

The Predators 18-game point streak is the longest active streak in the NHL and the longest of the 2023-24 campaign. During the streak, Nashville has outscored their opponents 74-33, scored the most goals per game (4.11) and allowed the fewest goals per game (1.83).

Nashville holds the Western Conference’s first Wild Card spot with 90 points and a 22-10-3 record on the road.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Coyotes enter Thursday’s contest looking to improve to continue a seven-game homestand on Thursday as they face their Central Division rival.

Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes in points (63) and goals (30), while Matias Maccelli leads in assists (36).

Connor Ingram is 19-19-3 in 44 appearances, with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Karel Vejmelka is 11-17-2 in 33 appearances, with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Arizona is seventh in the Central Division with 65 points and a 19-17-0 record at Mullett Arena.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 43-34-(2)-6 all-time against the Coyotes, including a 16-21-(0)-5 record on the road.

This is the fourth and final matchup between Nashville and Arizona in 2023-24; it is the second and final at Mullett Arena. Nashville is 1-2-0 against Arizona this season, most recently earning a 5-4 OT win at Bridgestone Arena on Feb. 10.

The Predators are 2-3-0 in their last five games against the Coyotes; they are 5-5-0 in their last 10; and 2-3-0 in their last five on the road.

NOTABLES VS. ARIZONA

Josi has 24 points (11g-13a) in his last 13 games vs. the Coyotes, including nine multi-point efforts. He posted a seven-game point streak against Arizona from Dec. 23, 2019-Feb. 26, 2023 (8g-7a).

Forsberg has 17 points (8g-9a) in 19 career meetings with Arizona.

Tommy Novak recorded his third career three-point game on Feb. 26, 2023 at Arizona (1g-2a). He has eight points (3g-5a) in six career games against Arizona.

O’Reilly has 38 points (15g-23a) in 47 career games against the Coyotes.

Ingram was claimed on waivers from Nashville on Oct. 10, 2022. He made his first three career NHL starts with the Predators and started three of Nashville’s four postseason games in 2022.

Vejmelka was selected by the Predators in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Coyotes forward Michael Carcone spent the 2020-21 season in the Predators organization. With Milwaukee, Nashville’s AHL affiliate, not taking part in the 2020-21 AHL season due to COVID-19, Carcone was loaned to the Tucson Roadrunners, where he had 25 points (15g-10a) in 35 appearances.

MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons is one point from 200 in his NHL career.

Josi is one game from 900 and three assists from 500 in his NHL career.

Nyquist is two assists from 300 and five goals from 200 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Tyson Barrie is five assists from 400 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Thursday’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)