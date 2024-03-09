GAME DAY: Preds at Blue Jackets, March 9

The Nashville Predators look to extend their point streak to 11 games when they start a road back-to-back set on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A Predators win would establish the third-longest point streak in franchise history and further bolster the team’s Wild Card position.

Puck drop at Nationwide Arena is at 11:30 a.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Here’s everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

Filip Forsberg earned his ninth career hat trick to power the Nashville Predators to a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres and extend the team’s point streak to 10 games on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Forsberg’s first-period marker extended the forward’s point streak to seven games (7g-5a); he is one game away from matching a career-high eight-game point streak (4g-8a) established from April 16-29, 2022.

Gustav Nyquist assisted on all three of Forsberg’s goals to establish a career high (39).

Luke Evangelista tallied his second power-play goal of the season, while Mark Jankowski picked up his first helper of the season assisting the goal.

Juuse Saros made 26 saves to improve to 27-21-3 on the season.

Nashville extended their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) and moved to 36-25-3 on the campaign and 18-15-1 at home.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (67) and goals (33); following Thursday’s hat trick, the forward is 10th among NHL skaters in goals.

Roman Josi leads his team and is fifth among League blueliners in assists (47); he is tied for second among NHL defensemen in goals (15).

After 51 appearances, Saros has recorded a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage; he is 7-0-1 in his last eight starts and posted a 1.75 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage during that span.

Kevin Lankinen is 8-4-0 in 17 appearances, with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

The Predators lead the NHL in hits per 60 minutes (26.7) and are second in hits (1,721) behind the Boston Bruins (1,727); defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits with 303.

Nashville is fourth in the Central Division with 75 points; the Predators currently hold the Western Conference’s first Wild Card spot.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Blue Jackets enter Saturday’s contest looking to close out a perfect two-game homestand, after defeating the Edmonton Oilers, 4-2, on Thursday at Nationwide Arena.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Jackets in points (45) and assists (35), while Boone Jenner leads the team in goals (19).

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is 12-13-7 after 35 appearances, with a 3.21 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Backup netminder Daniil Tarasov is 6-8-2 after 16 appearances, with a 3.48 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

Columbus is eighth in the Metropolitan Division with 54 points and a 12-16-4 record at home.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 67-23-(1)-8 all-time against the Blue Jackets, including a 26-17-(0)-5 record on the road. This is the first of two matchups between Nashville and Columbus in 2023-24; it is the first and only at Nationwide Arena.

Nashville went 1-1-0 against Columbus last season, earning a 2-1 victory in the most recent meeting on Jan. 17, 2023. The Predators are 2-2-1 in their last five games against the Blue Jackets; they are 6-3-1 in their last 10; and 2-2-1 in their last five on the road.

Nashville’s 67 all-time wins against Columbus are its most against a single opponent in franchise history. In the Predators’ 51 home games vs. Columbus, they’ve only lost six times in regulation, with two of those losses coming in the first three matchups between the two teams. Nashville’s 41 wins against Columbus at Bridgestone Arena are its most against a single NHL opponent on home ice. The Predators posted a 17-game home winning streak against the Blue Jackets that spanned five seasons from 2006-11.

Three of the nine most winningest goaltenders against Columbus in NHL history played for the Predators: Pekka Rinne (22), Tomas Vokoun (20) and Chris Mason (16). Nashville and Columbus were both part of the Central Division from the 2000-01 season through the 2012-13 season and in 2020-21.

NOTABLES VS. COLUMBUS

Forsberg owns two career hat tricks against Columbus, including his first career four-goal game on Nov. 30, 2021. He has 21 points (12g-9a) in 24 career meetings with the Blue Jackets, including points in nine of his last 14 games vs. Columbus.

Josi has picked up 18 points (4g-14a) in 32 contests against the Blue Jackets, including two multi-point efforts in 2020-21.

Nyquist played parts of three seasons for Columbus from 2019-23, recording 117 points (43g-74a) in 200 games.

Assistant Coach Dan Hinote served in the same position with Columbus from 2010-14; he also was a pro scout for the Blue Jackets from 2014-18.

Assistant Coach Todd Richards was Columbus’ head coach for parts of five seasons from 2012-15.

Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier (2019-22) and defenseman Erik Gudbranson (2020-21) spent time with Nashville.

MILESTONE WATCH

Colton Sissons is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Mark Jankowski is five points from 100 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Saturday’s game begins at 11 a.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)