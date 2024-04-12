GAME DAY: Preds at Blackhawks, April 12

The Nashville Predators look to sweep their season series against the Chicago Blackhawks when they face their Central Division rival for the fourth and final time on Friday at United Center.

After clinching their playoff position on Tuesday, the Predators see their remaining three games as opportunities to get their game where it needs to be before postseason action begins on April 20.

“We’ve got to keep our game tight,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following team practice on Thursday. “Obviously, we got our No. 1 goal of getting in the playoffs, now our main objective is to keep building our game, keep growing it and keep the momentum. We’ve been on a pretty good run of playing good hockey and it's going to be tested here through the last three.”

“You're playing for the standings and obviously you want to hold on to that first Wild Card spot,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “You also want to get momentum going into the playoffs. You want your game to be in order, you want to play well. There's no time to take your foot off the gas.”

Puck drop at United Center is at 7:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Here’s everything you need to know:

LAST TIME OUT

The Predators erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Winnipeg Jets and earn the only point needed to clinch a postseason berth.

Tommy Novak’s first-period goal was his 16th of the season and the forward’s first since March 19. Spencer Stastney scored his second goal of the season to cut Winnipeg’s lead in half. Ryan O’Reilly scored his 26th goal of the season; he is two shy of matching a career high established in 2013-14.

The Predators outshot the Jets in all three periods (14-11 in the first, 22-5 in the second and 12-4 in the third). Nashville’s 48 shots on goal were one short of matching a season-high, established on March 9 vs. Columbus.

Josi and Kiefer Sherwood each recorded two assists. Josi's two assists gave the captain his 20th multi-point performance of the season. Josi joined Filip Forsberg and Paul Kariya as the third player in franchise history to reach 20 multi-point outings in multiple seasons. Sherwood's pair of helpers earned the forward his fifth multi-point performance of the season.

Gustav Nyquist recorded an assist to reach 500 career points (197g-303a) in his 782nd career game. Nyquist’s assist was additionally his 50th of the season and made him the second player in Predators history to record 50 assists in his first season with the franchise, following Paul Kariya (54 in 2005-06).

Luke Evangelista recorded a career-high 10 shots on net.

Juuse Saros made 18 saves and moved to 34-23-5 following the overtime loss.

THE GOOD GUYS

Forsberg leads the Predators in points (89) and goals (43); he is 14th and tied for eighth among NHL skaters in each respective category. The forward has recorded 36 points (18g-18a) in his last 25 outings.

Josi leads his team and is sixth among League defensemen in assists (59); Nashville’s captain additionally leads all NHL blueliners in goals (21) and is third in points (80). Josi has 31 points (10g-21a) in his last 25 outings.

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits (362); he needs 21 to pass the NHL’s single-season record (382), recorded by Matt Martin in 2014-15.

Saros is 14-2-3 in his last 19 starts, with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage during that span. Saros leads all qualified League netminders in wins (14) since Feb. 17.

Kevin Lankinen is 4-2-0 in his last six starts, with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in that span.

Since Feb. 17, the Predators have accumulated the second-most points (39) and wins (18) in the NHL, while scoring the fifth-most goals per game (3.72) and allowing the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.48).

Nashville holds the Western Conference’s first Wild Card spot with 95 points and a 23-13-3 record on the road.

Since Nov. 18, the Predators have earned the joint-most road wins (21) and points (45) in the NHL.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Blackhawks enter Friday’s contest looking to kick off their final homestand of the season in winning fashion.

No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies in points (59), goals (22) and assists (37).

Petr Mrazek is 18-29-4 after 54 appearances, with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Backup netminder Arvid Soderblom is 5-21-4 after 30 appearances - including an 0-3-0 record against Nashville this season - with a 3.84 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

Chicago is eighth in the Central Division with 51 points and a 16-19-4 record at United Center.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 68-51-(4)-12 all-time against the Blackhawks, including a 30-28-(1)-9 record on the road. This is the fourth and final matchup between Nashville and Chicago in 2023-24; it is the second and final at United Center.

Nashville is 3-0-0 against Chicago this season, most recently earning a 3-0 shutout at Bridgestone Arena on Jan. 2. They also picked up a 4-3 shootout victory on Dec. 5 at the United Center and claimed a 4-2 win at home on Nov. 18. The Predators are 4-1-0 in their last five games against the Blackhawks; they are 8-1-1 in their last 10; and 4-0-1 in their last five on the road.

The Predators have earned at least a point in 26 of their last 30 games against the Blackhawks (22-4-4), holding Chicago to two-or-fewer goals 25 times in that span. Nashville recorded a 16-game point streak against Chicago from Jan. 9, 2020-March 4, 2023 (13-0-3), tied for its longest point streak against a single opponent in franchise history (16 GP vs. Columbus from Nov. 15, 2006-March 28, 2008). The Predators went 7-0-1 vs. the Blackhawks in 2020-21, their most wins against Chicago in a single season in team history. Nashville outscored Chicago 25-14, allowing two-or-fewer goals in seven of those contests. The team’s seven wins against Chicago in 2020-21 were its most vs. a single opponent in a season since 2007-08 (seven vs. Columbus).

This will be the 136th time the Predators and Blackhawks clash in the regular season, Nashville’s most games played against a single opponent.

NOTABLES VS. CHICAGO

Saros is 12-3-2 with a 1.99 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 career appearances vs. the Blackhawks.

Lankinen played the first 69 games of his NHL career with Chicago from 2020-22. He faced Chicago for the first time on Nov. 18 and earned the win, stopping 29 of 31 shots.

Anthony Beauvillier was acquired from Chicago for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on March 7.

Dante Fabbro (April 6, 2019) and Tommy Novak (Dec. 17, 2021) both scored their first career NHL goals against Chicago.

Former Nashville goaltender and current European Development Coach and Scout Pekka Rinne scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 9, 2020 at Chicago.

Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones was drafted fourth overall by the Predators in 2013; he skated in 199 games for Nashville from 2013-16, tallying 63 points (15g-48a).

Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi played in 35 games with the Predators from 2019-21.

Chicago forward Colin Blackwell made his NHL debut with Nashville on Jan. 19, 2019 vs. Florida and appeared in 33 games across parts of two seasons for the Predators from 2018-20.

MILESTONE WATCH

Forsberg needs one goal to best the franchise’s single-season record, established by Matt Duchene during the 2021-22 campaign.

Nyquist is three goals from 200 in his NHL career.

Luke Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Tyson Barrie is four assists from 400 in his NHL career.

Jason Zucker is five goals from 200 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Coverage for Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on Bally Sports South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic and analyst Chris Mason will have the call on the television side.

Pete Weber and Hal Gill will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)