GAME DAY: Golden Knights vs. Preds, January 14

A five-game homestand continues tonight for the Nashville Predators as they welcome the Vegas Golden Knights to Bridgestone Arena for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the first of three meetings between the two clubs this season; the Preds and Knights will face each other once more each in Nashville and Vegas over the next three months.

The Predators began the current homestand with a 4-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night in a game that saw Filip Forsberg tally on the power play and Nashville outshoot its opponents 33-16. However, the Preds were left disappointed in the final result as they look to get back in the win column tonight.

“I think the first two periods were great,” Forsberg said following Saturday’s loss. “We were playing really fast when they had eight shots…after two [periods], and they’re a team that's been playing really good hockey all year, and so there's a lot of positives. It's just kind of leaving the game up for grabs. You know, it's 1-1, instead of maybe 2-1 or 3-1, which it could have been and it [would have been a] completely different third period. And so I think there's certainly things to take, but at the same time, it's the same result.”

Defenseman Adam Wilsby, who remains on Injured Reserve with an upper-body injury, participated in Monday’s practice, but Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said Wilsby should still be considered week-to-week.

Blueliner Jeremy Lauzon and forward Cole Smith are both still on IR as well, and forward Luke Evangelista is expected to miss approximately four weeks with his lower-body injury.

The Good Guys:

Forsberg continues to lead the Preds with 35 points (11g-24a), followed by Jonathan Marchessault with 14 goals and 31 points. Roman Josi (8g-20a) has 28 points, while Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly each have 12 goals and 25 points apiece. Juuse Saros, who took the loss on Saturday against Washington, is 9-18-6, while Justus Annunen is 9-6-0.

The Opposition:

Vegas snapped a two-game skid with a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights with 54 points (11g-43a), followed by Mark Stone (12g-26a) with 38 points and Shea Theodore (4g-31a) with 35 points. Pavel Dorofeyev has 16 goals on the season; Ivan Barbashev and Brett Howden have 15 tallies apiece. Adin Hill is 18-7-2 in net for Vegas, while Ilya Samsonov is 11-4-1.

All-Time Meetings:

The Predators are 8-7-3 all-time against the Golden Knights, including a 4-3-2 record at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators are 3-2-0 in their last five games against the Golden Knights; they are 4-5-1 in their last 10; and 2-3-0 in their last five at home.

Nashville has allowed one goal or fewer in three of its eight victories over Vegas.

Notables Versus Vegas:

Jonathan Marchessault won the Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy in 2023 with the Vegas Golden Knights. He was selected by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and played the previous seven seasons with the team. Marchessault ranks as the Golden Knights’ franchise leader in goals (192), points (417), overtime goals (9) and game-winning goals (32).

Steven Stamkos has recorded 15 points (6g-9a) in 12 career games against the Golden Knights. He has found the scoresheet in 11 of his 12 career contests vs. Vegas, including each of the last four meetings (1g-4a-5pts).

Ryan O’Reilly has tallied 25 points (12g-13a) in 24 career games against the Golden Knights. His 12 goals vs. Vegas are tied for the second-most by any skater in the league and the 25 points are tied for the fifth-most.

Milestone Watch:

The Predators franchise is one win from 1,000.

Filip Forsberg (80) is one power-play goal from passing Shea Weber (80) for the most in Predators history and is two goals from 300 in his NHL career.

Vinnie Hinostroza is two assists from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is four points from 800 in his NHL career.

Steven Stamkos is five assists from 600 in his career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s game begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Chase McCabe beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)