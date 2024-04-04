GAME DAY: Blues vs. Preds, April 4

The Nashville Predators look to hit the brakes on a three-game skid and come out on top of a four-point swing when they host the St. Louis Blues for a Central Division showdown on Thursday.

With St. Louis only four points away from a playoff position and Nashville nearly across the finish line for a postseason berth of their own, Thursday’s game will carry significant weight for both teams.

Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is at 7 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Click here to get tickets and find out everything you need to know below:

LAST TIME OUT

The Predators battled through a tight, scoreless affair for 53-odd minutes, but ultimately fell to the Boston Bruins by a 3-0 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Nashville went 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Alexandre Carrier returned from injury for his first game since March 23 and recorded one shot and one blocked shot in 19:22 of total ice time.

Kiefer Sherwood dished out a game-high six hits.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves in the loss and moved to 32-23-4 on the season.

Tuesday was the second time this season and the first time at Bridgestone Arena the Predators went without a goal; the last time was Dec. 9 vs. Toronto, a 4-0 loss at Scotiabank Arena.

The result handed Nashville their third straight loss and an 0-2-0 record against the Bruins in 2023-24.

THE GOOD GUYS

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in goals (41) and points (84); he is tied for ninth and 13th among all NHL skaters in each respective category and has recorded 31 points (16g-15a) in his last 21 games.

Roman Josi leads his club and is sixth among NHL defensemen in assists (57). Nashville’s captain has additionally scored the joint-most goals among League blueliners (19).

After 59 appearances, Saros has posted a 2.83 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Kevin Lankinen is 10-5-0 after 21 appearances, with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon leads the League in hits (347); he is 36 hits shy of passing the NHL’s single-season record (382), recorded by Matt Martin in 2014-15.

Since Feb. 17, the Predators have accumulated the joint-most points (34) and wins (16) in the NHL, scored the second-most goals per game (3.9) and allowed the third-fewest goals per game (2.4).

Nashville holds the Western Conference’s first Wild Card spot with 90 points and a 21-16-1 record at Bridgestone Arena.

THE OTHER GUYS

The Blues enter Thursday’s contest riding a wave of momentum after grabbing wins in eight of their last 11 and inching only a handful of points away from a playoff berth.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues in points (74) and assists (51), while Pavel Buchnevich and Jake Neighbours share the team lead in goals (26).

Jordan Binnington, expected to receive the start on Thursday, is 27-19-4 after 53 appearances with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

St. Louis is fifth in the Central Division and four points back from the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot with 84 points and a 17-18-2 record on the road.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

The Predators are 63-48-(4)-13 all-time against the Blues, including a 34-19-(3)-7 record at Bridgestone Arena. This is the third and final matchup between Nashville and St. Louis in 2023-24; it is the first and only at home.

Nashville is 2-0-0 against St. Louis this season, outscoring the Blues 13-5 in the first two meetings. The Predators scored a season-high eight goals in an 8-3 win on Nov. 24; they won, 5-2, in the second game on Feb. 17. The Predators are 3-1-1 in their last five games against the Blues; they are 5-4-1 in their last 10; and 3-2-0 in their last five at home.

Nashville has won 16 of its last 26 games against St. Louis – including 14 of its last 23 – and has scored at least four goals in 12 of those wins. The Predators advanced to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history in 2017 after defeating the Blues in the second round, 4-2.

Nashville held St. Louis shotless in the third period on Feb. 16, 2008 at Bridgestone Arena; it was the first in franchise history the team allowed zero shots on goal in a single period.

NOTABLES VS. ST. LOUIS

Josi has 29 points (6g-23a) in 49 career meetings with the Blues.

Forsberg has produced at a point-per-game rate against St. Louis in his career, recording 18 goals and 22 assists in 37 meetings with Nashville’s Central Division rival. He has five points (3g-2a) in two games vs. the Blues this season.

Saros recorded his first career NHL shutout on Dec. 30, 2016 at St. Louis.

Ryan O’Reilly spent five seasons with the Blues, serving as team captain and winning the Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe and Selke Trophy in 2019. He recorded 269 points (97g-172a) in 327 games with St. Louis from 2018-23.

Luke Schenn’s brother, Brayden, currently serves as St. Louis’ captain.

Assistant Coach Dan Hinote played three seasons with the Blues from 2006-09, posting 25 points (11g-14a) in 150 games.

Assistant General Manager, Director of Player Development and Milwaukee Admirals General Manager Scott Nichol concluded his NHL career by playing two seasons in St. Louis from 2011-13, skating in 110 games.

MILESTONE WATCH

Gustav Nyquist is one assist from 300, three goals from 200 and four points from 500 in his NHL career.

Schenn is three points from 200 in his NHL career.

Luke Evangelista is three games from 100 in his NHL career.

Tyson Barrie is four assists from 400 in his NHL career.

Jason Zucker is five goals from 200 in his NHL career.

Forsberg is five points from 600 in his NHL career.

WATCH & LISTEN

Thursday’s game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu, with play-by-play announcer John Buccigross and analyst Ryan Callahan on the call.

Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)