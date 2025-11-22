GAME DAY: Avalanche vs. Preds, November 22

After returning home from the 2025 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden, the Nashville Predators are set to resume their schedule tonight when they host the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena for a 7 p.m. CT puck drop.

This evening’s contest between the division rivals is Nashville’s Hockey Fights Cancer night with a number of special initiatives planned, including a one-of-a-kind mask set to be worn by Preds goaltender, Juuse Saros.

From an on-ice perspective, the Predators split a pair of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Stockholm - a 2-1 overtime victory last Friday followed by a 4-0 loss on Sunday. Now, after a pair of practice days, Nashville is looking to get back on track with the challenge against a Colorado team at the top of the NHL standings.

“I think [the goal is to] reset a little bit,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, we went through a little bit of the ringer there…and then the games overseas, travel there and travel back, so I think we just wanted to make sure we rest up and kind of reset our mindset a little bit here going forward.”

Predators Captain Roman Josi, who has missed the last 12 games with a lower-body injury, joined the team for practice on Wednesday and Thursday, a welcomed sign as the defenseman works his way back. Brunette did not have an update on Josi’s status, and the captain remains on Injured Reserve, but the Preds are hopeful he can return to the lineup soon.

The Preds are expected to hold a morning skate today ahead of tonight’s contest against Colorado.

The Good Guys:

Filip Forsberg, who scored on Nov. 14 in his home country, leads the Preds with eight goals and 15 points, followed by Ryan O’Reilly with six goals and 13 points. Rookie Matthew Wood has six goals as well, and he, along with Michael Bunting (4g-6a), Erik Haula (3g-7a) and Luke Evangelista (2g-8a) all have 10 points each. Juuse Saros, who got the win last Friday, is 6-6-3 in net; Justus Annunen is 0-4-1.

The Opposition:

Entering Friday’s action, Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche - and the entire NHL - with 36 points. MacKinnon is also tops with 16 goals, and both he and teammate Cale Makar have 20 assists each. Makar paces all NHL defensemen with eight goals, 20 assists and 28 points. Martin Necas (13g-15a) also has 28 points to his name. Former Preds goaltender Scott Wedgewood is 12-1-2 in net; Mackenzie Blackwood is 2-0-1.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 51-38-(5)-1 all-time against Colorado, including a 28-16-(3)-2 mark in Nashville. The Predators are 4-1-0 in their last five against the Avs at home and 4-4-2 overall in the last 10 outings.

Notables Versus Colorado:

Jonathan Marchessault has posted 20 points (10g-10a) in 30 career regular-season contests against the Avalanche.

Since 2018-19, Ryan O’Reilly has recorded a league-high 25 points (9g-16a) against the Avalanche. O’Reilly was drafted by Colorado in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Avalanche from 2009-15, recording 246 points (90g-156a) in 427 games.

Justin Barron was selected by Colorado in the first round (25th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played two games for Colorado in 2021-22.

Tyson Jost was selected by Colorado in the first round (10th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He played 321 games for Colorado from 2016-22, recording 103 points (45g-58a).

Milestone Watch:

Filip Forsberg played in his 800th career NHL game on Nov. 16 at Pittsburgh and is four points from 700 in his NHL career.

Michael Bunting is one goal from 100 in his NHL career.

Ryan O’Reilly is three power play goals from 100 in his career.

Steven Stamkos (230) is three power play goals from passing Dino Ciccarelli (232) for the 10th-most in NHL history and five points from 1200 in his career.

Luke Evangelista is four points from 100 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for Saturday Night in Smashville begins at 6:30 p.m. CT with the Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)