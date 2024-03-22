Fresh Off a Shutout, Lankinen Enjoying Historic Streak with Predators: 'It's a Good Time to Be a Hockey Player'

His role as a backup netminder and the accompanying ice time notwithstanding, Lankinen has been oozing confidence in his second season with the Predators.

Thursday’s 33-save performance earned the Finnish goaltender both his first shutout and his first 10-win campaign in three years and saw Lankinen surpass his win total from last season in four fewer starts.

The shutout also followed 11 days of rest, a length of off-time that hasn’t been uncommon for Lankinen this season. Six of his 14 starts this season have come with more than 10 days of rest between them, while two have come after more than 20 days of separation.

All but one of those starts saw Lankinen record wins.

So, how does he stay sharp?

“For me, I think it's treating practice like it's a game,” Lankinen said. “Because then when you go into a game, you don't have to change anything. That's been kind of my mindset the past few years, just working as hard in practice as you do in a game. When it's game time, you don't have to turn on a switch or anything like that. You just strap the pads on and go do your best. So, I think that's pretty simple.”

It makes things simple for the Predators decision makers too, knowing that whoever goes in net will give the team a more than decent chance of winning.

“You sleep a lot better at night,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’re obviously very lucky here to have two great goaltenders, and for [Lankinen], he's gone into some really hard places and some big games this year… So, we’re really fortunate.”

Lankinen has indeed been a road warrior this season, earning nine of his 10 wins and posting a reliable .912 save percentage and a 2.68 goals-against average in enemy territory.

The opponents are no joke either, but all the same, Lankinen has pulled out big wins against Dallas, Edmonton, Carolina, Vegas, St. Louis, and of course, Florida.

“He’s been outstanding,” teammate Ryan O’Reilly said. “Every time he's come in, he's just made unbelievable saves. That last game too, we did a lot of good things and played hard, but we did have some lapses and gave up some Grade-A chances and he was right there to make those saves… He was just a massive reason why we won that game.”