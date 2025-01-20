Forsberg Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Filip Forsberg is back on a hot streak - and the NHL has taken notice.

The Predators winger was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 19, and it’s easy to see why.

Forsberg recorded four goals and seven points over a three-game span - including a four-point night on Saturday (2g-2a) - to help the Preds to victories in each of their last three outings. Forsberg is on a five-game goal streak (6g), has points in seven straight contests (6g-6a) and has found the scoresheet in 14 of his last 17 games (6g-19a) overall.

In particular, Forsberg reached a pair of milestones last week. During Thursday’s 3-2 shootout win over Chicago, the Swede recorded his 300th career goal - all with Nashville - and became the ninth Swedish player to reach the milestone. Forsberg (742 GP), who will play for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, reached the mark in the third-fewest games of any Swedish skater behind Tomas Sandstrom (675 GP) and Mats Sundin (698 GP).

Additionally, Forsberg’s power-play goal in Saturday’s 6-2 triumph over Minnesota was his 81st career goal on the man advantage - a Preds franchise record. Forsberg’s tally was also his 200th career power-play point. He became the fourth active Swedish player to reach the mark (min. 1 GP in 2024-25), behind Erik Karlsson (301), Victor Hedman (273) and Mika Zibanejad (242).

Forsberg and his teammates will look to extend their win streak Tuesday as they welcome the San Jose Sharks to Bridgestone Arena to conclude a five-game homestand.