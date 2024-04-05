Forsberg Matches Predators Single-Season Goals Record in 6-3 Win Over Blues

Skid snapped.

Filip Forsberg matched the franchise’s single-season goals record and four more Predators skaters scored as Nashville defeated the St. Louis Blues by a 6-3 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

“It wasn’t our best effort,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Credit to [St. Louis]. They were a little bit more of a desperate team and it took us a while to get going. We were on our heels a lot of the night, but we got great goaltending and special teams stepped up and gave us a chance to win the game.”

“Obviously, it was most important to get back on track, but at the same time we knew the importance of the game,” Forsberg said. “Obviously [St. Louis] has been playing well and I thought they played really well tonight, too. It was a strong effort to at least get that win and come back and play well in the third.”

The result saw Nashville sweep their season series against St. Louis and move four points away from clinching a postseason berth.

QUICK HITS

Stellar Special Teams

In an inverse from their last two games, Nashville on Thursday felt their efforts at even strength were lacking, while their special teams units ended up making the difference.

Entering Thursday’s contest without a power-play goal in their last nine chances, the Predators turned the tide and went 2-for-3 on the man advantage against St. Louis. Nashville’s penalty kill additionally went 5-for-6 against the Blues.

“I thought we just moved the puck quicker and we won some battles,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “I felt like a couple of times they had a chance to clear it, but our forwards did an amazing job getting in there and winning the battle and getting the puck back. And I think if you do that, you're going to create chances… We moved around, got some shots and that's how you break teams down.”

43 for Fil

Just like that, Forsberg is one goal away from making history.

Scoring once on the power play and again on the empty net, No. 9 reached 43 goals on the season to tie the franchise’s single-season record and best a career high, both established during the 2021-22 campaign.