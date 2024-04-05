Forsberg Matches Predators Single-Season Goals Record in 6-3 Win Over Blues

Nashville Sweeps Season Series Against St. Louis, Kicks Off Back-to-Back Set on Saturday Against New York

Skid snapped.

Filip Forsberg matched the franchise’s single-season goals record and four more Predators skaters scored as Nashville defeated the St. Louis Blues by a 6-3 decision at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday.

“It wasn’t our best effort,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Credit to [St. Louis]. They were a little bit more of a desperate team and it took us a while to get going. We were on our heels a lot of the night, but we got great goaltending and special teams stepped up and gave us a chance to win the game.”

“Obviously, it was most important to get back on track, but at the same time we knew the importance of the game,” Forsberg said. “Obviously [St. Louis] has been playing well and I thought they played really well tonight, too. It was a strong effort to at least get that win and come back and play well in the third.”

The result saw Nashville sweep their season series against St. Louis and move four points away from clinching a postseason berth.

QUICK HITS

Stellar Special Teams

In an inverse from their last two games, Nashville on Thursday felt their efforts at even strength were lacking, while their special teams units ended up making the difference.

Entering Thursday’s contest without a power-play goal in their last nine chances, the Predators turned the tide and went 2-for-3 on the man advantage against St. Louis. Nashville’s penalty kill additionally went 5-for-6 against the Blues.

“I thought we just moved the puck quicker and we won some battles,” Predators Captain Roman Josi said. “I felt like a couple of times they had a chance to clear it, but our forwards did an amazing job getting in there and winning the battle and getting the puck back. And I think if you do that, you're going to create chances… We moved around, got some shots and that's how you break teams down.”

43 for Fil

Just like that, Forsberg is one goal away from making history.

Scoring once on the power play and again on the empty net, No. 9 reached 43 goals on the season to tie the franchise’s single-season record and best a career high, both established during the 2021-22 campaign.

“That’s obviously something I’ll look back on at some point when I'm done playing and obviously be happy about,” Forsberg said. “But at the same time, it's all about helping this team win games and if that's done by scoring points or playing hard offensively, I'm happy to do it.”

Tacking on an assist for good measure, Forsberg reached 87 points (43g-44a) on the season to best another career high and earn the second-most points in a season in Predators history.

Thursday’s performance was additionally Forsberg’s ninth multi-goal effort of the season, matching Matt Duchene’s record for the most in a Predators season.

Tito’s First in Gold

After serving as a healthy scratch for Nashville’s last three games, Anthony Beauvillier rejoined the lineup and made his biggest contribution on Thursday, scoring his first goal since joining the Predators at the trade deadline.

“It was pretty good,” Beauvillier said. “I’ve just got to put those in the net. But it was great. Obviously a great play by [Luke Evangelista] and [Gustav Nyquist] there in front of the net and I just had to tap it home.”

McCarron Puts It Away

For the first time in 20 games, Nashville’s identity line of Michael McCarron, Kiefer Sherwood and Cole Smith did not start the game for the Predators. 

Of course, that didn’t keep them from finishing it.

Scoring in the opening five minutes of the third period, McCarron notched his 12th goal of the season and his third game-winner of the season, a career high. 

20 for Roman

Nashville’s captain wasted little time getting his team on the board, scoring the first goal of the game just 31 seconds into regulation - the Predators fastest opening goal of the 2023-24 season.

Josi’s goal was his 20th of the season and earned the captain the second 20-goal campaign of his career and his first since 2021-22 (23). 

Josi joined former captain Shea Weber (3) as the only other defenseman in Predators history with multiple 20-goal campaigns.

Season-High Saros

Saros’ 44-save performance against St. Louis established a season-high for the netminder. His previous best in 2023-24 was recorded on Feb. 13 vs. New Jersey.

300 for Gus

Recording the primary assist on Forsberg’s second-period goal, Gustav Nyquist reached 300 career helpers, then added another to earn his 17th multi-point performance of the season.

The forward now has 28 points (10g-18a) in his last 22 outings.

UP NEXT

The Predators hit the road for their penultimate back-to-back set of the season, starting with a contest against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Puck drop at UBS Arena is at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

NOTES

  • Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Tyson Barrie, Dante Fabbro and Cody Glass were scratched and did not skate in Thursday’s game.

