Forsberg Joins NHL, NHLPA to Give Back to Hometown Team During Preds Trip to Sweden 

For a youth hockey player in Nashville, the chance to see Filip Forsberg up close at a practice is certainly within the realm of possibility.
But in Sweden, Forsberg’s home country and half a world away from Tennessee and day-to-day life in the NHL? Well, that opportunity just doesn’t come every day.
However, on Saturday at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, dreams came true. With thousands of hockey fans, young and old, in attendance to see Forsberg, fellow Swede Adam Wilsby and the rest of the Predators take to the ice, the atmosphere was jovial, especially helped by Nashville’s dramatic overtime victory over Pittsburgh on Friday night to start the NHL Global Series.
And after the practice session was finished? Youth players from Forsberg’s hometown of Leksand got to meet No. 9 in person - and for a very good reason.
On Friday, the National Hockey League Players’ Association, the National Hockey League and Forsberg announced donations of ice hockey and street hockey equipment to the winger’s hometown club, Leksands IF Youth Hockey.
The gift came as part of the NHL and NHLPA’s ongoing efforts to support grassroots hockey worldwide with Forsberg teaming up to donate 20 full sets of ice hockey equipment, at a cost of $15,000, to the Sweden-based organization. The NHL, through its NHL Street Hockey initiative, will also provide 120 sets of ball hockey equipment to Leksands IF.
“It all started for me in Leksand,” Forsberg said via press release. “That’s where I fell in love with hockey, in the same arenas these kids skate in now. To be able to give back with NHLPA Goals & Dreams and NHL Street Hockey to help more kids experience that same feeling, that same opportunity, means a lot. This is what the game is about.”