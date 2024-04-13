Forsberg Breaks Predators Single-Season Goals Record, Notches 10th Career Hat Trick in 5-1 Win Over Blackhawks

Have a night, No. 9.

Filip Forsberg broke Nashville’s single-season goals record and notched his 10th career regular-season hat trick as the Predators earned a decisive 5-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

With two games remaining before postseason action begins, the Predators felt Friday’s performance, which featured a perfect 3-for-3 power play and a tilted 40-26 shot count from the visitors, gave them another valuable momentum boost.

“We just want to keep building our game,” Forsberg said. “I thought tonight was a pretty solid effort and I think we’re obviously going to need that coming in against whoever we play whether it's on the Central [Division] side or the Pacific [Division] side. There's really good teams out there waiting for us, but we're pretty good too.”

“It’s part of the process,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Every night is a different challenge. Tonight [we faced] a young team with nothing to lose. They’ve got some speed and some skill, and I thought we just stayed to our identity. And that's a little bit of maturity from the group. We're bringing in every night and staying to us.”

The result saw Nashville sweep their season series against the Blackhawks and move to 46-29-5 on the campaign.

QUICK HITS

Filip ‘Franchise-Record’ Forsberg

No. 44 broke the franchise record, No. 45 broke another and No. 46 saw the hats fly at United Center as the man they call Scoresberg iced another characteristically dominant performance.

“I'm going to try to make it as hard as possible to beat [the record] for myself or for anyone else,” Forsberg said. “It's obviously awesome. The franchise has had a lot of great players and just to be mentioned as one of them is obviously something that's cool. And hopefully I'm not done yet.”

Sailing a shot from above the circle past Arvid Soderblom and into the cage at 5:53 of the first period, Forsberg scored his 44th goal of the season to take sole possession of the franchise’s single-season record.