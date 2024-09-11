Ford Ice Centers to Celebrate Anniversary Milestones with Free Activations at All Three Locations on Sept. 21

All Three Locations, Operated by SS&E, are Celebrating Anniversaries This Year Including Ford Ice Center Antioch (10 Years), Ford Ice Center Bellevue (Five Years) and Ford Ice Center Clarksville (One Year)

FIC Bellevue
By Press Release
@PredsNHL Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 11, 2024) – The Nashville Predators’ Ford Ice Centers will host free activations for fans in honor of their anniversary milestones on Sept. 21. All three locations, operated by SS&E, offer a variety of ice programming and Learn to Skate programs with the goal to grow the sport of hockey in Middle Tennessee.

“When Ford Ice Center Antioch opened 10 years ago, youth hockey in Nashville was still a niche sport with relatively few participants,” Ford Ice Center Director of Business Operations and Quality Assurance Dan Williams said. “The groundwork laid by excellent and dedicated individuals in those early years, along with the perennial success of the Nashville Predators in the NHL, has transformed Nashville into a youth hockey destination. The additions of Ford Ice Center Bellevue five years ago and Ford Ice Center Clarksville one year ago has positioned us to serve the entire Nashville community and bring first-class events and programs to SMASHVILLE. From beginner to elite, young to old, we have developed offerings for athletes at every level. While we celebrate these anniversary milestones and reflect on the past, we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as we develop the next generation of Nashville Predators to play on the stage in SMASHVILLE.”

Ford Ice Center Antioch (10-year anniversary) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Antioch’s celebration will feature the Preds & Pixels gaming trailer and shooting lane, an appearance from GNASH, Preds swag giveaways, Kids Club table, Ford vehicles on display and activations from Regions Bank and Penn Station.

• 9 - 9:45 a.m.: Try Hockey for Free, coed, ages 4-9
• 10 - 10:45 a.m.: Try Hockey for Free, coed, adults ages 18+
• 11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Public Skate – North Rink ($5 per person)

Ford Ice Center Clarksville (one-year anniversary) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Clarksville’s celebration will feature a Grand Opening Year Memories open house throughout F&M Bank Arena. Activations include inflatable bounce houses, coloring stations, puppy adoption drive, photobooth, scavenger hunt and more. There will also be an appearance from GNASH and the Austin Peay University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

• 1 - 2 p.m.: Public Skate
• 2:15 - 3:15 p.m.: Public Skate
• 3:30 - 4:15 p.m.: Try Hockey for Free

Ford Ice Center Bellevue (five-year anniversary) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Bellevue’s celebration will feature the Preds & Pixels gaming trailer and shooting lane, an appearance from GNASH, Preds swag giveaways, Kids Club table, Ford vehicles on display and activations from Regions Bank and Penn Station.

• 5 - 5:45 p.m.: Try Hockey for Free, girls ages 4-9
• 6 - 6:45 p.m.: Try Hockey for Free, coed, ages 4-9
• 7 - 8:00 p.m.: Public Skate - Terry Crisp Rink ($5 per person)

Additionally, there will be prizes for fans who visit all three locations on Sept. 21. For more information on the Ford Ice Centers, please visit NashvillePredators.com.

News Feed

2024 Draft Picks, Top Prospects Included on Predators Rookie Showcase Roster

Predators 2024 Training Camp Opens Sept. 18

Predators Sign Marc Del Gaizo to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Predators Sign Juuso Parssinen to One-Year, $775,000 Contract

Your Questions Answered as Predators Operations Team Reinstalls Ice at Bridgestone Arena for 2024-25 Season

Predators Statement on the Passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau

Predators to Appear Nine Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2024-25

Predators to Host 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase Presented By Ticketmaster at Ford Ice Center Bellevue; Rookie Camp Begins Sept. 11

Predators Hire Matt Donovan as Assistant Coach for AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals

Predators to Induct David Poile as First Member of Preds GOLDen Hall on Jan. 16, 2025

Predators Acquire David Edstrom, Magnus Chrona and First-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft from San Jose

Nashville Predators Announce Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2024-25 Season

Predators Acquire Jordan Frasca from Pittsburgh

Nashville Predators and California Closets Nashville Introduce California Closets Studio

Predators Legend Mitch Korn Excited to Rejoin Franchise as Director of Goaltending: 'I Can't Put It Into Words'

Predators Sign Spencer Stastney to Two-Year Contract

Predators Set to Host Smashville Summer Open House on Saturday

Predators Sign Adam Wilsby to One-Year, Two-Way Contract