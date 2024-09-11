Ford Ice Centers to Celebrate Anniversary Milestones with Free Activations at All Three Locations on Sept. 21

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 11, 2024) – The Nashville Predators’ Ford Ice Centers will host free activations for fans in honor of their anniversary milestones on Sept. 21. All three locations, operated by SS&E, offer a variety of ice programming and Learn to Skate programs with the goal to grow the sport of hockey in Middle Tennessee.

“When Ford Ice Center Antioch opened 10 years ago, youth hockey in Nashville was still a niche sport with relatively few participants,” Ford Ice Center Director of Business Operations and Quality Assurance Dan Williams said. “The groundwork laid by excellent and dedicated individuals in those early years, along with the perennial success of the Nashville Predators in the NHL, has transformed Nashville into a youth hockey destination. The additions of Ford Ice Center Bellevue five years ago and Ford Ice Center Clarksville one year ago has positioned us to serve the entire Nashville community and bring first-class events and programs to SMASHVILLE. From beginner to elite, young to old, we have developed offerings for athletes at every level. While we celebrate these anniversary milestones and reflect on the past, we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as we develop the next generation of Nashville Predators to play on the stage in SMASHVILLE.”

Ford Ice Center Antioch (10-year anniversary) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Antioch’s celebration will feature the Preds & Pixels gaming trailer and shooting lane, an appearance from GNASH, Preds swag giveaways, Kids Club table, Ford vehicles on display and activations from Regions Bank and Penn Station.

• 9 - 9:45 a.m.: Try Hockey for Free, coed, ages 4-9

• 10 - 10:45 a.m.: Try Hockey for Free, coed, adults ages 18+

• 11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.: Public Skate – North Rink ($5 per person)

Ford Ice Center Clarksville (one-year anniversary) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Clarksville’s celebration will feature a Grand Opening Year Memories open house throughout F&M Bank Arena. Activations include inflatable bounce houses, coloring stations, puppy adoption drive, photobooth, scavenger hunt and more. There will also be an appearance from GNASH and the Austin Peay University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

• 1 - 2 p.m.: Public Skate

• 2:15 - 3:15 p.m.: Public Skate

• 3:30 - 4:15 p.m.: Try Hockey for Free

Ford Ice Center Bellevue (five-year anniversary) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Bellevue’s celebration will feature the Preds & Pixels gaming trailer and shooting lane, an appearance from GNASH, Preds swag giveaways, Kids Club table, Ford vehicles on display and activations from Regions Bank and Penn Station.

• 5 - 5:45 p.m.: Try Hockey for Free, girls ages 4-9

• 6 - 6:45 p.m.: Try Hockey for Free, coed, ages 4-9

• 7 - 8:00 p.m.: Public Skate - Terry Crisp Rink ($5 per person)

Additionally, there will be prizes for fans who visit all three locations on Sept. 21. For more information on the Ford Ice Centers, please visit NashvillePredators.com.